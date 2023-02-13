New Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny Trailer Released During Super Bowl







A new, and short, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny Trailer has been released during the Super Bowl game and on social media.

This Summer, a legend will face his destiny. Harrison Ford returns in #IndianaJones and the Dial of Destiny in theaters June 30. pic.twitter.com/58SVWrVCFK — Indiana Jones (@IndianaJones) February 13, 2023





A synopsis posted on the YouTube video says:

“Harrison Ford returns as the legendary hero archaeologist in the highly anticipated fifth installment of the iconic “Indiana Jones” franchise, which is directed by James Mangold (“Ford v Ferrari,” “Logan”).

Starring along with Ford are Phoebe Waller-Bridge (“Fleabag”), Antonio Banderas (“Pain and Glory”), John Rhys-Davies (“Raiders of the Lost Ark”), Shaunette Renee Wilson (“Black Panther”), Thomas Kretschmann (“Das Boot”), Toby Jones (“Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom”), Boyd Holbrook (“Logan”), Oliver Richters (“Black Widow”), Ethann Isidore (“Mortel”) and Mads Mikkelsen (“Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore”). Directed by James Mangold, the film is produced by Kathleen Kennedy, Frank Marshall and Simon Emanuel, with Steven Spielberg and George Lucas serving as executive producers. John Williams, who has scored each Indy adventure since the original “Raiders of the Lost Ark” in 1981, is once again composing the score.”

The new film has apparently cost a lot of money. Disney and Lucasfilm really need Indy’s last adventure to perform well.

However, Disney is not going to end the franchise. The latest rumor has a new prequel series coming to Disney+ based on Abner Ravenwood who was the father or Marion from the first film “Raiders of the Lost Ark.”

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny will hit theaters on June 30, 2023.

