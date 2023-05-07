New Hot Toys: ‘Clone Wars’ Darth Sidious and Commander Fox







More Hot Toys figures based on Star Wars animated shows are coming! This week it was revealed that Commander Fox and Darth Sidious would join the 12″ tall premium action figures.

Darth Sidious can be pre-ordered now through Sideshow. He’s listed at $265 and isn’t expected to ship until between April and September 2024.

Although Palpatine isn’t known for coming with a slew of weapons or accessories, he is armed with two LED-powered lightsabers and a detailed outfit:

Eight (8) pieces of interchangeable newly sculpted hands including:

One (1) pair of gesture hands with Force lightning effects

One (1) pair of light saber holding hands

One (1) pair of relax hands

Two (2) gesture hands

Each piece of head sculpt is specially hand-painted

One (1) brownish red colored hooded robe with navy cape and brooch

One (1) black colored tunic with belt

One (1) pair of black colored boots

One (1) pair of LED-lighted red lightsaber (red light, power operated)

One (1) pair of lightsaber hilt

One (1) pair of red-colored lightsaber blade in motion (attachable to the hilt)

Specially designed figure stand with nameplate and Star Wars logo

Commander Fox will arrive around the same window as Darth Sidious. However, he is slightly less expensive. If you pre-order him from Sideshow, you’ll be expected to pay $225.

Commander Fox is surprisingly low on accessories:

One (1) pair of relaxed hands

One (1) pair of hands for holding gun

One (1) pair of gesture hands

One (1) open right hand

One (1) newly crafted Clone Commander Fox armor with crimson red markings and weathering effects

One (1) red colored utility belt with attached command skirts and pistol holsters

One (1) black colored under-suit

One (1) pair of red white colored boots with weathering effects

One (1) heavy blaster rifle

One (1) blaster carbine

Two (2) blaster pistols

What did you think about how Palpatine was represented in Star Wars: The Clone Wars? Do you consider these shows part of the canon? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

If you prefer the Original Trilogy, check out the recently announced Darth Vader and C-3PO figures.

[Source: Hot Toys]

[Source: Hot Toys]