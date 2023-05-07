New Hot Toys: ‘Clone Wars’ Darth Sidious and Commander Fox

More Hot Toys figures based on Star Wars animated shows are coming! This week it was revealed that Commander Fox and Darth Sidious would join the 12″ tall premium action figures.
Darth Sidious can be pre-ordered now through Sideshow. He’s listed at $265 and isn’t expected to ship until between April and September 2024.
Although Palpatine isn’t known for coming with a slew of weapons or accessories, he is armed with two LED-powered lightsabers and a detailed outfit:
Eight (8) pieces of interchangeable newly sculpted hands including:
One (1) pair of gesture hands with Force lightning effects
One (1) pair of light saber holding hands
One (1) pair of relax hands
Two (2) gesture hands
Each piece of head sculpt is specially hand-painted
One (1) brownish red colored hooded robe with navy cape and brooch
One (1) black colored tunic with belt
One (1) pair of black colored boots
One (1) pair of LED-lighted red lightsaber (red light, power operated)
One (1) pair of lightsaber hilt
One (1) pair of red-colored lightsaber blade in motion (attachable to the hilt)
Specially designed figure stand with nameplate and Star Wars logo
Commander Fox will arrive around the same window as Darth Sidious. However, he is slightly less expensive. If you pre-order him from Sideshow, you’ll be expected to pay $225.
Commander Fox is surprisingly low on accessories:
One (1) pair of relaxed hands
One (1) pair of hands for holding gun
One (1) pair of gesture hands
One (1) open right hand
One (1) newly crafted Clone Commander Fox armor with crimson red markings and weathering effects
One (1) red colored utility belt with attached command skirts and pistol holsters
One (1) black colored under-suit
One (1) pair of red white colored boots with weathering effects
One (1) heavy blaster rifle
One (1) blaster carbine
Two (2) blaster pistols
What did you think about how Palpatine was represented in Star Wars: The Clone Wars? Do you consider these shows part of the canon? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.
If you prefer the Original Trilogy, check out the recently announced Darth Vader and C-3PO figures.
[Source: Hot Toys]
