New Holiday Party Confirmed For Disney’s Hollywood Studios–Jollywood Nights







It turns out the rumor about a new holiday party coming to Disney’s Hollywood Studios is indeed correct. The new party will be called Jollywood Nights.

The event will run from 8:30 PM – 12:30 Am on ten nights from November 11 – December 20.

November: 11,18, 20, 27, 29

December: 4, 6,16,18, 20

They are charging a ridiculous price for this, too, just like Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas party.

Starting on July 6th, guests can purchase tickets that range in price from $159-$179 per person.

If it works, they will likely do it again next year, with more dates and higher price tags. It’s basically After Hours ride access, with some DJs, a couple of characters, the once open-to-everyone Holiday show, fireworks, and some snacks.

Yes, they are making Jingle Bell, Jingle BAM! part of the new event.

“Get ready to dress in your holiday glam best or festive flair, dance the night away to merry mashups, indulge in divine treats and bubbling spirits, and snap selfies with iconic characters during this new festive event. For an extra dose of cheer, the party wraps with the return of the nighttime spectacular, “Jingle Bell, Jingle BAM!” You’ll be in fa la la la la la la la land before you can say Tinseltown!”

The party will offer the following entertainment:

Disney Jollywood Nights with a DJ spinning a mix of holiday tunes .

. Commissary Lane comes to life with a lively Latin Street Fair . Kermit the Frog and Miss Piggy host a live holiday special at Theater of the Stars with some of their Disney friends. And … what’s this? Hyperion Theater will host a spirited sing-along – more details to come.

comes to life with a . Kermit the Frog and Miss Piggy host a live holiday special at with some of their Disney friends. And … what’s this? will host a spirited sing-along – more details to come. Encounter glitz and glamor galore at two limited-capacity entertainment experiences – a jazz lounge at The Hollywood Brown Derby and an other-worldly soiree at The Hollywood Tower Hotel Courtyard.

and an other-worldly soiree at Wrap up the night and enjoy the return of a festive favorite, “Jingle Bell, Jingle BAM!” This Santa-sized nighttime spectacular is jam-packed with music, fireworks, special effects and dazzling state-of-the-art projections.

Snap selfies with unique photo opportunities throughout the night:

Pose with friends for holiday-themed Magic Shots and two new Disney PhotoPass experiences throughout the night. Complimentary digital downloads of your Disney PhotoPass photos captured during the event are included with the price of your ticket.**

and throughout the night. of your Disney PhotoPass photos captured during the event are included with the price of your ticket.** Meet Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse and the rest of the iconic gang in Animation Courtyard on a hot set with holiday props. Get into the spirit with your fave throwback friends like Powerline Max and Phineas and Ferb at Echo Lake and strike a pose with Edna Mode and chill with one of her super friends at Pixar Place.

Enjoy after-hours access to some of your favorite rides and coasters under the stars:

After-hours access to some of your favorite rides and coasters like Slinky Dog Dash, Rock N’ Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith, The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror, Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance and more. (Star Wars: Rise of Resistance will use virtual queue* during Disney Jollywood Nights.)

Indulge in delicious holiday tastes and sips exclusive to the party:

Guests can buy specialty offerings throughout the party like Spicy Korean Chicken on a Mini Funnel Cake, sweet delights including a colorful Christmas Tree Cookie Stack inspired by the iconic Echo Lake Christmas Tree and classic cocktails and holiday beverages that can be enjoyed during the party.

Not sure if any holiday food or drink is included, as with other parties and After Hours special ticketed events.

It just feels like a thrown-together cash grab, but I’m sure it will sell out immediately.

What do you think? Comment and let us know!

Source: Disney Parks Blog