New Holiday Ornaments Now Available on Shop Disney







Disney is gearing up for the holidays, and today they’ve added several Christmas ornaments to Shop Disney

Let’s take a look!

“Add a floral touch to your seasonal décor with our fa-mouse Mickey icon! A pearled green finish, fabric flowers and holly with ivy sow the seeds of a happy holiday on this gleaming glass ornament that brings the bounty of nature to your family tree.

Mickey icon ball ornament

Faux flowers, holly, ivy and pine baugh appliqués

Pearled green finish

Silvertone cap

Golden cord for hanging“

“Congratulations Mister Mickey Mouse, congratulations to you! Your picture show was fine. It’s a hit! And now you’ll be stepping our with leading Lady Minnie Mouse for the gala Hollywood premier of the season, held high in the boughs of a holiday tree. With metallic paints and sparkling gems, this Sketchbook Ornament is bound to be an award winner.

Fully sculpted figural ornament

Features classic Mickey and Minnie in full dress finery

Sepia tones with metallic accents

Faceted rhinestone gems on base

Freestanding for desk or tree display

Satin ribbon for hanging

From Disney artist sketchbook designs inspired by Walt Disney’s Mickey’s Gala Premier (1933)

Part of the Disney Sketchbook Ornament Collection

Resin / stone powder (calcium carbonate) / rhinestones / polyester / metal

Approx. 3 1/4” H x 3 1/2” W x 2 1/2” D“

“Look no further than your family tree for the bare necessities of life to come to you this holiday season. Mowgli and Baloo will be hanging around the house as an expressive, fully sculpted musical Sketchbook Ornament to provide joy and inspiration for living life to its fullest!

Fully sculpted figural ornament

Features Mowgli and Baloo

Scenic backdrop and base

Press button on bottom to hear The Bare Necessities, press again to turn off

Freestanding for desk or tree display

Satin ribbon for hanging

From Disney artist sketchbook designs inspired by Walt Disney’s The Jungle Book (1967)

Part of the Disney Sketchbook Ornament Living Magic Collection

Requires 3 x LR41 button cell batteries, included

Resin / stone powder (calcium carbonate) / electronics / polyester / metal

Approx. 4 1/2” H x 3” W x 2 3/4” D“

“With an armful of acorns, Chip ‘n Dale are storing up good cheer for the winter. This fully sculpted Sketchbook Ornament will be their home base for making merry mischief in your Christmas tree! At least they won’t be bedeviling their temper-prone nemesis Donald Duck this year—he gets the holidays off!

Fully sculpted figural ornament

Features Chip ‘n Dale

Spring-stemmed acorn

Scenic base

Freestanding for desk or tree display

Satin ribbon for hanging

From Disney artist sketchbook designs

Part of the Disney Sketchbook Ornament Collection

Resin / stone powder (calcium carbonate) / polyester / metal

Approx. 3” H x 3 1/2” W x 2 1/2” D“

“Space alien Stitch strikes a super hero pose as he rummages through a laundry basket on this fully sculpted Sketchbook Ornament inspired by Disney’s animated hit Lilo & Stitch. He’ll keep watch over your home from his perch in your holiday tree, mighty powers of mischief at his command.

Fully sculpted figural ornament

Features Stitch

Gloss accents

Freestanding for desk or tree display

Satin ribbon for hanging

From Disney artist sketchbook designs inspired by Disney’s Lilo & Stitch (2002)

Part of the Disney Sketchbook Ornament Collection

Resin / stone powder (calcium carbonate) / plastic / polyester / metal

Approx. 3 1/2” H x 3” W x 3” D”

“One little spark of imagination will brighten your holiday decoration with this ceramic Sketchbook disc ornament featuring Figment from EPCOT’s Imagination Pavillion. Raised elements and brilliant color make it shine and inspire while adorning your family tree.

Ceramic disc ornament

Figment screen art

”One little spark lights up for you” text*

Gloss glaze

Satin ribbon for hanging

Inspired by EPCOT’s Journey Into Your Imagination attraction

Part of the Disney Sketchbook Ornament Collection

Stoneware

Approx. 4” H x 3 1/4” W“

“Our Baby Groot munches on an awesome mix tape ”cookie” for this fully sculpted Sketchbook Ornament inspired by Marvel Studios’ Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. As you hang him from the family tree, consider serving your hungry party guests a more tempting holiday treat than a crunchy cassette.

Fully sculpted figural ornament

Features Baby Groot

Satin ribbon for hanging

From Marvel artist sketchbook designs inspired by Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (2023)

Part of the Marvel Sketchbook Ornament Collection

Resin / stone powder (calcium carbonate) / polyester / metal

Approx. 3” H x 2 1/2” W x 2” D“

“Step lively to acquire our Doom Buggy Sketchbook Ornament. Posessed by light-up translucent spirits, this Omnimover from The Haunted Mansion has been hijacked by those pesky Hitchhiking Ghosts, Ezra, Phineas, and Gus!

Fully sculpted figural ornament

Doom Buggy vehicle

Includes the three Hitchhiking Ghosts: Ezra, Phineas, and Gus

Translucent ghosts

Internal light-up feature

Freestanding for desk or tree display

Satin ribbon for hanging

From Disney artist sketchbook designs inspired by Disney’s The Haunted Mansion

Part of the Disney Living Magic Sketchbook Ornament Collection

Requires 3 x LR41 button cell batteries, included

Resin / stone powder (calcium carbonate) / plastic

Approx. 4 1/2” H x 3 1/2” W x 2 1/2” D“

