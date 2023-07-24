New Holiday Ornaments Now Available on Shop Disney

Disney is gearing up for the holidays, and today they’ve added several Christmas ornaments to Shop Disney
Let’s take a look!
Mickey Mouse Icon Glass Ball Sketchbook Ornament -$26.99
“Add a floral touch to your seasonal décor with our fa-mouse Mickey icon! A pearled green finish, fabric flowers and holly with ivy sow the seeds of a happy holiday on this gleaming glass ornament that brings the bounty of nature to your family tree.
- Mickey icon ball ornament
- Faux flowers, holly, ivy and pine baugh appliqués
- Pearled green finish
- Silvertone cap
- Golden cord for hanging“
Mickey’s Gala Premiere Sketchbook Ornament – $24.99
“Congratulations Mister Mickey Mouse, congratulations to you! Your picture show was fine. It’s a hit! And now you’ll be stepping our with leading Lady Minnie Mouse for the gala Hollywood premier of the season, held high in the boughs of a holiday tree. With metallic paints and sparkling gems, this Sketchbook Ornament is bound to be an award winner.
- Fully sculpted figural ornament
- Features classic Mickey and Minnie in full dress finery
- Sepia tones with metallic accents
- Faceted rhinestone gems on base
- Freestanding for desk or tree display
- Satin ribbon for hanging
- From Disney artist sketchbook designs inspired by Walt Disney’s Mickey’s Gala Premier (1933)
- Part of the Disney Sketchbook Ornament Collection
- Resin / stone powder (calcium carbonate) / rhinestones / polyester / metal
- Approx. 3 1/4” H x 3 1/2” W x 2 1/2” D“
Mowgli and Baloo Singing Sketchbook Ornament- $26.99
“Look no further than your family tree for the bare necessities of life to come to you this holiday season. Mowgli and Baloo will be hanging around the house as an expressive, fully sculpted musical Sketchbook Ornament to provide joy and inspiration for living life to its fullest!
- Fully sculpted figural ornament
- Features Mowgli and Baloo
- Scenic backdrop and base
- Press button on bottom to hear The Bare Necessities, press again to turn off
- Freestanding for desk or tree display
- Satin ribbon for hanging
- From Disney artist sketchbook designs inspired by Walt Disney’s The Jungle Book (1967)
- Part of the Disney Sketchbook Ornament Living Magic Collection
- Requires 3 x LR41 button cell batteries, included
- Resin / stone powder (calcium carbonate) / electronics / polyester / metal
- Approx. 4 1/2” H x 3” W x 2 3/4” D“
Chip and Dale Sketchbook Ornament – $24.99
“With an armful of acorns, Chip ‘n Dale are storing up good cheer for the winter. This fully sculpted Sketchbook Ornament will be their home base for making merry mischief in your Christmas tree! At least they won’t be bedeviling their temper-prone nemesis Donald Duck this year—he gets the holidays off!
- Fully sculpted figural ornament
- Features Chip ‘n Dale
- Spring-stemmed acorn
- Scenic base
- Freestanding for desk or tree display
- Satin ribbon for hanging
- From Disney artist sketchbook designs
- Part of the Disney Sketchbook Ornament Collection
- Resin / stone powder (calcium carbonate) / polyester / metal
- Approx. 3” H x 3 1/2” W x 2 1/2” D“
Stitch Sketchbook Ornament – $22.99
“Space alien Stitch strikes a super hero pose as he rummages through a laundry basket on this fully sculpted Sketchbook Ornament inspired by Disney’s animated hit Lilo & Stitch. He’ll keep watch over your home from his perch in your holiday tree, mighty powers of mischief at his command.
- Fully sculpted figural ornament
- Features Stitch
- Gloss accents
- Freestanding for desk or tree display
- Satin ribbon for hanging
- From Disney artist sketchbook designs inspired by Disney’s Lilo & Stitch (2002)
- Part of the Disney Sketchbook Ornament Collection
- Resin / stone powder (calcium carbonate) / plastic / polyester / metal
- Approx. 3 1/2” H x 3” W x 3” D”
Ceramic Figment Sketchbook Ornament – $26.99
“One little spark of imagination will brighten your holiday decoration with this ceramic Sketchbook disc ornament featuring Figment from EPCOT’s Imagination Pavillion. Raised elements and brilliant color make it shine and inspire while adorning your family tree.
- Ceramic disc ornament
- Figment screen art
- ”One little spark lights up for you” text*
- Gloss glaze
- Satin ribbon for hanging
- Inspired by EPCOT’s Journey Into Your Imagination attraction
- Part of the Disney Sketchbook Ornament Collection
- Stoneware
- Approx. 4” H x 3 1/4” W“
Baby Groot Sketchbook Ornament – $22.99
“Our Baby Groot munches on an awesome mix tape ”cookie” for this fully sculpted Sketchbook Ornament inspired by Marvel Studios’ Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. As you hang him from the family tree, consider serving your hungry party guests a more tempting holiday treat than a crunchy cassette.
- Fully sculpted figural ornament
- Features Baby Groot
- Satin ribbon for hanging
- From Marvel artist sketchbook designs inspired by Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (2023)
- Part of the Marvel Sketchbook Ornament Collection
- Resin / stone powder (calcium carbonate) / polyester / metal
- Approx. 3” H x 2 1/2” W x 2” D“
Doom Buggy Living Magic Sketchbook Ornament – $24.99
“Step lively to acquire our Doom Buggy Sketchbook Ornament. Posessed by light-up translucent spirits, this Omnimover from The Haunted Mansion has been hijacked by those pesky Hitchhiking Ghosts, Ezra, Phineas, and Gus!
- Fully sculpted figural ornament
- Doom Buggy vehicle
- Includes the three Hitchhiking Ghosts: Ezra, Phineas, and Gus
- Translucent ghosts
- Internal light-up feature
- Freestanding for desk or tree display
- Satin ribbon for hanging
- From Disney artist sketchbook designs inspired by Disney’s The Haunted Mansion
- Part of the Disney Living Magic Sketchbook Ornament Collection
- Requires 3 x LR41 button cell batteries, included
- Resin / stone powder (calcium carbonate) / plastic
- Approx. 4 1/2” H x 3 1/2” W x 2 1/2” D“
These pieces are available now! Other Disney Sketchbook ornaments can be found HERE.
What do you think? Comment and let us know!
