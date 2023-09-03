New Hogwarts Harry Potter Gemmy Airblown Inflatable Castle Now Available







The holidays are coming, first Halloween, then Thanksgiving and Christmas. If you are a Harry Potter fan, Sam’s Club has you covered. They have a brand new Harry Potter Airblown Inflatable Castle!

Since many consider the Harry Potter films Halloween and Christmas fare, you can have your Halloween cake and candy canes, too! Put it up for Halloween, and then add Christmas lights in December and cover up the jack-o-lantern. Or add a little inflatable Christmas tree. Or other Harry Potter characters in front of the Jack-o-lantern.

The castle has the crests for Gryffindor and Slytherin on one side and Hufflepuff and Ravenclaw on the other.

It’s also quite large at 12 feet high, 7.2 feet wide and 11.5 long!

“Delight your guests and neighbors with the Colossal Harry Potter Hogwarts Castle Airblown® Inflatable. The Airblown Colossal Harry Potter Hogwarts Castle Airblown Inflatable measures 86”W x 144”H x 138”L. This gigantic spooky inflatable makes a delightful addition to your indoor or outdoor decorations. The setup of the inflatable is super simple as well. Just plug this Airblown Inflatable in, stake it down to secure it and watch the holiday excitement unfold.

You can display this Airblown Colossal Harry Potter Hogwarts Castle Airblown Inflatable indoor or outdoor decoration as a standalone or combine it with other Airblown Inflatables to create your own custom scene. This Airblown Inflatable is also a perfect addition as an indoor decoration for parties and indoor holiday celebrations. The Airblown Colossal Harry Potter Hogwarts Castle Airblown Inflatable includes everything needed for an easy setup and is quick and painless to take down. Simply unplug the Airblown Colossal Harry Potter Hogwarts Castle Airblown Inflatable and put it back into the box that it came in.”

It’s so cute!

