New Her Universe x Disney Holiday Apparel Now Available at Hot Topic

Sizes XS-3X

Sizes 0-5

“All is calm and all is bright when you have this adorable Winnie the Pooh striped tee to light up your holiday wardrobe! Step into the Hundred Acre Wood with this festive baby tee, featuring a puffed print of Pooh, Tigger, Piglet and Eeyore as holiday lights across the front.

95% cotton; 5% spandex

Wash cold; dry low

Skimmer length“

“It’s a long way to the North Pole, but good thing you have these comfy leggings on! Step into the holiday season in Disney style with these festive leggings, featuring a Fair Isle-inspired design all over with Mickey Mouse and his pals in their holiday gear, wreaths, snowflakes and more.

86% polyester; 14% spandex

Wash cold; dry low“ Our Universe Disney Holiday Gift Wrap Patchwork Woven Button-Up- – $44.90-$48.90 Sizes XS-3X “Keep yourself wrapped up in a holly jolly mood all season long with this woven button-up! Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse are here to add some holiday ch-ear to your wardrobe with this festive top. Features a patchwork design inspired by wrapping paper with Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse and other holiday icons all over. 100% cotton

Wash cold; dry low“ Our Universe Disney Holiday Mickey Mouse Gingerbread Sweatshirt – $42.90-$46.90 Sizes XS-3X “We’re baking up something jolly for your wardrobe! Mickey Mouse is here to protect you from the frosty weather with something sweet and warm. This crewneck sweatshirt features a gingerbread cookie Mickey Mouse surrounded by other holiday icon cookies on the front and down the sleeves, all on a puffed print! “Happy holidays” and other festive designs are the white icing on top in a Fair Isle-inspired design in the background. 60% cotton; 40% polyester

Wash cold; dry low“ Our Universe Disney Holiday Hanukkah Long-Sleeve T-Shirt- $36.90-$40.90 Sizes XS-3X “Mickey Mouse and his crew are ready to celebrate eight nights of Hanukkah with you this season! This long-sleeve tee features the Disney gang with dreidels and gelts, plus “Dreidel Days” printed up top and “Happy Hanukkah” in a cursive font underneath. 100% cotton

Wash cold; dry low“

As a side note, I do wonder why Hot Topic has images of regular sized models where their faces are shown, but a lot of the plus sizes models have their faces cropped out? It’s just something I’ve noticed doing these articles. I find it kind of off putting as a plus sized person.

What do you think about the new holiday apparel items?

