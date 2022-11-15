New Her Universe x Disney Holiday Apparel Now Available at Hot Topic

Hot Topic has just unveiled their new Her Universe/ Our Universe x Disney holiday apparel featuring Mickey Mouse and friends! There is also a Winnie the Pooh and friends holiday piece as well.
Let’s take a look!
Her Universe Disney Holiday Mickey Mouse Girls Hooded Cape – $59.90
Sizes S/M, L/XL and 2X/3X
Her Universe Disney Holiday Mickey Mouse Girls Hooded Cape Plus Sized – $64.90
Sizes 1/2, 3/4, and 5/6
“Walk through any winter wonderland in style with this hooded cape on! Bring some holiday ch-ears to your wardrobe with this festive cape, featuring a repeated print of Mickey Mouse in a Santa hat and other festive icons across the bottom, plus white fuzzy sherpa lining below and on the hood, which comes with 3D Mickey Mouse ears! Complete with buttons down the center, arm slits and front pockets.
- Self: 60% cotton; 40% polyester
- Trim: 100% polyester
- Wash cold; dry low“
Her Universe Disney Holiday Mickey Mouse Patchwork Girls Cardigan – $59.90
Sizes XS-3X
Her Universe Disney Holiday Mickey Mouse Patchwork Girls Cardigan Plus Size – $64.90
Sizes 0 – 5
“Keep your wardrobe merry and bright this holiday season! Mickey Mouse is here to spread some Christmas cheer with this patchwork cardigan. Stay warm and cozy by the fireside with this oversized slouchy cardi, featuring embroidery of Mickey Mouse in a Santa hat and other magical holiday icons all over the front. Comes with rustic wooden buttons down the center.
- 100% acrylic
- Wash cold; line dry“
Her Universe Disney Holiday Velvet Long-Sleeve Dress – $54.90
Size XS-3X
Her Universe Disney Holiday Velvet Long-Sleeve Dress Plus Size – $59.90
Sizes 0-5
“Nothing screams “holly jolly” more than this festive dress! Ring in the season with some joy and ch-ear, courtesy of Mickey Mouse! He’s featured rockin’ a Santa hat at the skirt of this velvet dress, along with some Mickey Mouse-shaped wreaths. This stretchy dress comes with a contrast collar that has Mickey Mouse-shaped holly embroidered at the tips, and sheer long-sleeves with buttoned cuffs. Comes with pockets so you can always have some treats ready for some reindeer!
- 97% cotton; 3% spandex
- Wash cold; dry low“
Her Universe Disney Holiday Winnie The Pooh Festive Lights Stripe Girls Baby T-Shirt – $26.90-$30.90
Sizes XS-3X
Her Universe Disney Holiday Winnie The Pooh Festive Lights Stripe Girls Baby T-Shirt Plus Size – $32.90
Sizes 0-5
“All is calm and all is bright when you have this adorable Winnie the Pooh striped tee to light up your holiday wardrobe! Step into the Hundred Acre Wood with this festive baby tee, featuring a puffed print of Pooh, Tigger, Piglet and Eeyore as holiday lights across the front.
- 95% cotton; 5% spandex
- Wash cold; dry low
- Skimmer length“
Her Universe Disney Holiday Mickey Mouse & Friends Fair Isle Leggings – $29.90
Sizes XS-3X
Her Universe Disney Holiday Mickey Mouse & Friends Fair Isle Leggings – $32.90
Sizes 0-5
“It’s a long way to the North Pole, but good thing you have these comfy leggings on! Step into the holiday season in Disney style with these festive leggings, featuring a Fair Isle-inspired design all over with Mickey Mouse and his pals in their holiday gear, wreaths, snowflakes and more.
- 86% polyester; 14% spandex
- Wash cold; dry low“
Our Universe Disney Holiday Gift Wrap Patchwork Woven Button-Up- – $44.90-$48.90
Sizes XS-3X
“Keep yourself wrapped up in a holly jolly mood all season long with this woven button-up! Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse are here to add some holiday ch-ear to your wardrobe with this festive top. Features a patchwork design inspired by wrapping paper with Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse and other holiday icons all over.
- 100% cotton
- Wash cold; dry low“
Our Universe Disney Holiday Mickey Mouse Gingerbread Sweatshirt – $42.90-$46.90
Sizes XS-3X
“We’re baking up something jolly for your wardrobe! Mickey Mouse is here to protect you from the frosty weather with something sweet and warm. This crewneck sweatshirt features a gingerbread cookie Mickey Mouse surrounded by other holiday icon cookies on the front and down the sleeves, all on a puffed print! “Happy holidays” and other festive designs are the white icing on top in a Fair Isle-inspired design in the background.
- 60% cotton; 40% polyester
- Wash cold; dry low“
Our Universe Disney Holiday Hanukkah Long-Sleeve T-Shirt- $36.90-$40.90
Sizes XS-3X
“Mickey Mouse and his crew are ready to celebrate eight nights of Hanukkah with you this season! This long-sleeve tee features the Disney gang with dreidels and gelts, plus “Dreidel Days” printed up top and “Happy Hanukkah” in a cursive font underneath.
- 100% cotton
- Wash cold; dry low“
As a side note, I do wonder why Hot Topic has images of regular sized models where their faces are shown, but a lot of the plus sizes models have their faces cropped out? It’s just something I’ve noticed doing these articles. I find it kind of off putting as a plus sized person.
