New Haunted Mansion Poster Materializes. Trailer Drops March 2







Haunted Mansion fans get ready! We are finally getting a look at the upcoming film tomorrow, March 2. Disney released a ‘Haunted Mansion’ poster on social media and they also announced the release of a trailer!

Who else hears the “Look Alive” part in the Ghost Host voice? It can’t be just me.

The new film has recently been bumped up into the July 28th slot that ‘The Marvels’ had. It makes more sense for a summer release ahead of Halloween. It also give Disney time to put it on Disney+ before the holiday as well.

I’m anxious to see the trailer for this one as a huge Haunted Mansion fan!

Disney’s synopsis reads:

“A single mother and her son move into an old mansion in New Orleans and discover its long history of hauntings, working with a number of different characters to uncover the mystery.”

The cast for this film seems to be pretty solid. Rosario Dawson is playing Gabbie, the single mother. Chase Dillon is playing Travis, her 9 year old son. We know that Jamie Lee Curtis is playing Madame Leota and Jared Leto is portraying the infamous Hatbox Ghost. Owen Wilson is playing a priest named Kent who is hired to exorcise the Mansion. LaKeith Stanfield is portraying Ben Matthias, who is a paranormal tour guide.

Many big name actors are also in the film including: Danny DeVito, Winona Ryder, Dan Levy, Hasan Minhaj, Tiffany Haddish and more.

My biggest concern is that Disney will be so focused on celebrities that they botch the story. I hope they do it justice. Personally I would have loved to have seen the Guillermo del Toro version, but that wasn’t in the cards.

Right now my one wish is that it doesn’t suck.

What do you think? Comment and let us know!