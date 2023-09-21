New Haunted Mansion Photo Ops In Disney Springs







Disney has unveiled a new PhotoPass opportunity featuring the Haunted Mansion just in time for Halloween. You can find the new layout at the Disney PhotoPass Studio. The backgrounds are included with Memory Maker.

The new information was posted to Instagram today!

“Serpents and spiders, tail of a rat — call in the spirits… to the #DisneyPhotoPass Studio at @disneysprings 👻 This new Haunted Mansion-inspired portrait studio is the perfect backdrop for your fall photos! 📸

All of these frightening photos are included with the purchase of Memory Maker”

Various examples of photos are given.

This looks like a lot of fun!

