New Haunted Mansion Photo Ops In Disney Springs

Disney has unveiled a new PhotoPass opportunity featuring the Haunted Mansion just in time for Halloween. You can find the new layout at the Disney PhotoPass Studio. The backgrounds are included with Memory Maker.
The new information was posted to Instagram today!
View this post on Instagram
“Serpents and spiders, tail of a rat — call in the spirits… to the #DisneyPhotoPass Studio at @disneysprings 👻 This new Haunted Mansion-inspired portrait studio is the perfect backdrop for your fall photos! 📸
All of these frightening photos are included with the purchase of Memory Maker”
Various examples of photos are given.
This looks like a lot of fun!
What do you think? Comment and let us know!
Pirates & Princesses (PNP) is an independent, opinionated fan-powered news blog that covers Disney and Universal Theme Parks, Themed Entertainment and related Pop Culture from a consumer's point of view. Opinions expressed by our contributors do not necessarily reflect the views of PNP, its editors, affiliates, sponsors or advertisers. PNP is an unofficial news source and has no connection to The Walt Disney Company, NBCUniversal or any other company that we may cover.