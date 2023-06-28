New Haunted Mansion Merchandise Is Coming To Shop Disney on July 10th!







Next month the new Haunted Mansion film will release, and recently we have gotten some amazing new Haunted Mansion inflatables for Halloween. Now Shop Disney plans on releasing two new Haunted Mansion collections on July 10th!

While we don’t have a lot of details yet, we do know that there will be a fashion collection and a home collection.

The fashion collection is under Haunted Mansion Trends

What we can make out of the Haunted Mansion Trends collection is a Haunted Mansion wallpaper-inspired dress.

An upcoming home collection is called the Haunted Mansion Classic Collection.

From the image, we know that a new blanket inspired by the famous Haunted Mansion wallpaper and a new pillow based on the Stretching Room portraits will be coming to Disney Parks and Shop Disney on July 10th!

I’m so excited and I can’t wait to see more!

What do you think? Comment and let us know!

In the meantime, check out these reviews on amazing new Haunted Mansion inflatables available now!

What do you think? Comment and let us know!