New Haunted Mansion Inflatables Coming For Halloween 2023!







I am a huge Haunted Mansion fan, and yes I am flipping out over the fantastic new Halloween inflatables rumored to be coming out this year. It looks like some may be Lowes exclusives again. But we have a Madame Leota tombstone, a clock, a new Hitchhiking Ghost piece, and the Victor Geist the Haunted Mansion organ player!

First up is the clock!

According to the internet, this one will likely be a Lowes exclusive!

The piece is about 8 feet tall.

From this video it looks like the hands spin!

You can also see the new Hitchhiking Ghosts, a Jack Skellington and Oogie Boogie inflatable. There is also a new candy corn Mickey!

There will be a Lowes exclusive Madame Leota inflatable Tomb Stone too!

It will be about 6 feet tall.

A new Hitchhiking Ghost inflatable will also be available at Lowes!

Yet another new inflatable is the Haunted Mansion Organ Player!

This one plays Grim Grinning Ghosts, and the player’s head turns! You can buy it now HERE. (If you are wondering. Yes, I just did.)

I’m so excited!

What do you think? Comment and let us know!

Check out @decoratingfanatics on TikTok! They have all kinds of sneak peeks ahead of the Halloween season!