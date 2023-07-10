New Haunted Mansion Classic Housewares Collection Now Available







Shop Disney has dropped even more Haunted Mansion items with their new “Haunted Mansion Classic” collection today. There are many pieces for the home available, including a blanket, cheese board, cake stand, and more. Sadly I do not see the plate sets that have been spotted at the parks yet. Fingers crossed, they get listed at some point.

Oh and the Doom Buggy Pet Bed is back!

Let’s take a look!

“Fans of Madame Leota would be making a grave mistake not getting this box featuring the ghostly medium’s headstone. Designed to look like an old leather-bound book, complete with its ”The Haunted Mansion” title on the spine, it opens to provide a place to spirit away your valuables. The cover features a detailed molded replica of the portrait from Madame Leota’s tombstone with its raised epitaph below.

Simulated leather bound book design

Corrugated sides resemble pages

Front cover inspired by Madame Leota’s headstone

Raised molded Madame Leota portrait features faux aged bronze patina

Raised detailing on front including epitaph

”The Haunted Mansion” screen art on spine plus raised silver bands

Felt-lined interior

Lid features ribbon hinge and magnetic closure

Inspired by The Haunted Mansion attraction

Part of the Disney Haunted Mansion Classic Collection

Paper / resin

9” H x 7” W x 3” D“

First off, let me say that a weighted throw blanket should not cost $75 even if it’s Haunted Mansion themed. That is a ridiculous price for a throw-sized blanket.

“You’ll love being buried under this weighted Haunted Mansion throw featuring the wallpaper pattern found at the popular attraction. Filled with glass beads and weighing in at 12 pounds, it’s designed to reduce stress and aid relaxation so you’ll be able to rest in peace.

Quilted

Double sided

One side features allover Haunted Mansion wallpaper design

One side is solid purple

Bound edge

Comes tied with grosgrain ribbon

Inspired by Disney’s The Haunted Mansion attraction

Shell: polyester

Filling: 94% glass beads / 6% polyester fiber batting

50” x 60”

“You can rest in peace with this decorative pillow inspired by The Haunted Mansion. One side features the Stretching Portraits in their shortened state, while the reverse side features the attraction’s familiar wallpaper design.

Decorative throw pillow

Double sided

One side features the Stretching Portraits

One side features The Haunted Mansion wallpaper design

Inspired by Disney’s The Haunted Mansion attraction

Polyester

Approx. 11 3/4” H x 19 2/3” L“

“Fans of The Haunted Mansion will definitely be wedded to the idea of owning this mug featuring the Bride. Fashioned in the shape of a coffin, it pictures the notorious murderer Constance Hatchaway wielding her hatchet on one side while the reverse side features the attraction’s name in its signature font. It’s the perfect mug when you’re dying for a brew!

Hot beverage mug

Molded coffin shape

”The Haunted Mansion” in bas relief on one side

The Bride Constance Hatchaway on the other side

Ornate sculpted handle

Gloss glaze

Inspired by The Haunted Mansion attraction“

“Foolish mortals! Make your final arrangements and add a touch of spooky elegance to your home with this porcelain tray inspired by The Haunted Mansion. Designed in the form of a plaque, it features Madame Leota and grave messaging, deeming it a perfect souvenir of the famous attraction.

Porcelain tray with design inspired by The Haunted Mansion attraction

Madame Leota artwork

”Make Your Final Arrangements. We’ve Been Dying To Have You” text at the center

The Haunted Mansion logo

Part of The Haunted Mansion Collection

Wash thoroughly before first use

Porcelain

Approx. 8” H x 5 1/4” W x 1/2” D“

“Serve up some spooky treats with this cheese board inspired by The Haunted Mansion. Made with slate and wood, the cheese board features the spectral image of the Hitchhiking Ghosts and the distinctive wallpaper seen at the attraction.

Cheese board features slate and wooden sections

Slate section features The Haunted Mansion logo and silhouettes of the three Hitchhiking Ghosts

Wooden section features The Haunted Mansion wallpaper

Part of Disney Haunted Mansion Classic Collection

Wash thoroughly before first use

Not microwave or dishwasher safe

90% slate / 10% wood

Approx. 12” H x 8 3/5” W x 1/2” D“

“Show off your scary, delicious cakes and other spooky baking creations with this cake stand inspired by The Haunted Mansion attraction at Disney parks. This cake stand features a pillar with The Haunted Mansion logo and gargoyle perched on top as the base, with a large plate that features The Haunted Mansion wallpaper.

Porcelain cake stand

Pillar with The Haunted Mansion logo and figural gargoyle on top

Plate features The Haunted Mansion wallpaper design

Part of the Disney Haunted Mansion Classic Collection

Wash thoroughly before first use

Hand wash only

Not microwave or dishwasher safe

Porcelain

Approx. 7” H x 8 1/2” Diameter“

Finally, it has returned!

“Your furry friend will be able to rest in peace in this Doom Buggy pet bed. Inspired by the carriage that transports ”foolish mortals” through The Haunted Mansion attraction, it features the three Hitchhiking Ghosts—Gus, Phineas and Ezra—thumbing a lift, while the plush padded base provides a comfy cushion for your canine to curl up on when it’s dog tired.

Soft plush Doom Buggy-shaped pet bed

Interior features Hitchhiking Ghosts screen art

Soft stuffed buttoned plush base

Interior lined with The Haunted Mansion wallpaper design

Contrast exterior

Part of our Disney Tails Collection for Pets

Inspired by Disney’s The Haunted Mansion attraction

Polyester

Approx. 30” W x 27” L“

The appetizer plates are not listed yet, though they have appeared in the parks.

