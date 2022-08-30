New Haunted Mansion Cheese Board Let’s You Cut and Serve

Have you ever thought about the Haunted Mansion and wished you could cut and serve cheese? Well if you have, I had questions, but I also have some good news for you. Shop Disney is now selling a Haunted Mansion Cheese Board! The downside is that it isn’t dishwasher safe and you will have to hand wash it.
Let’s take a look!
Haunted Mansion Cheese Board – $59.99
Wow! That price seems high for what this is and all the bigger it is. But I’m not an expert on buying cheese boards so that might be a good price?
The piece measures approximately 12” H x 8 3/5” W x 1/2” D.
“Serve up some spooky treats with this cheese board inspired by The Haunted Mansion. Made with slate and wood, the cheese board features the spectral image of the Hitchhiking Ghosts and the distinctive wallpaper seen at the attraction.
- Cheese board features slate and wooden sections
- Slate section features The Haunted Mansion logo and silhouettes of the three Hitchhiker Ghosts
- Wooden section features The Haunted Mansion wallpaper
- Part of The Haunted Mansion Collection
- Wash thoroughly before first use
- Not Microwave or dishwasher safe
- 90% slate / 10% wood“
It’s available on Shop Disney now. Most likely the parks or shopping districts too.
What do you think? Comment and let us know!
Pirates & Princesses (PNP) is an independent, opinionated fan-powered news blog that covers Disney and Universal Theme Parks, Themed Entertainment and related Pop Culture from a consumer's point of view. Opinions expressed by our contributors do not necessarily reflect the views of PNP, its editors, affiliates, sponsors or advertisers. PNP is an unofficial news source and has no connection to The Walt Disney Company, NBCUniversal or any other company that we may cover.