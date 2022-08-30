New Haunted Mansion Cheese Board Let’s You Cut and Serve

Have you ever thought about the Haunted Mansion and wished you could cut and serve cheese? Well if you have, I had questions, but I also have some good news for you. Shop Disney is now selling a Haunted Mansion Cheese Board! The downside is that it isn’t dishwasher safe and you will have to hand wash it.

Let’s take a look!

Wow! That price seems high for what this is and all the bigger it is. But I’m not an expert on buying cheese boards so that might be a good price?

The piece measures approximately 12” H x 8 3/5” W x 1/2” D.

“Serve up some spooky treats with this cheese board inspired by The Haunted Mansion. Made with slate and wood, the cheese board features the spectral image of the Hitchhiking Ghosts and the distinctive wallpaper seen at the attraction.

Cheese board features slate and wooden sections

Slate section features The Haunted Mansion logo and silhouettes of the three Hitchhiker Ghosts

Wooden section features The Haunted Mansion wallpaper

Part of The Haunted Mansion Collection

Wash thoroughly before first use

Not Microwave or dishwasher safe

90% slate / 10% wood“

It’s available on Shop Disney now. Most likely the parks or shopping districts too.

