New Halloween Mickey and Friends Plush Available on Shop Disney

Halloween merchandise is materializing on Shop Disney. Today we have a look at the new 2023 Halloween plushies that are now available! Expect a lot more Halloween merchandise to start dropping as Disney is getting ready to shift to Halloween theming next month.
The plush designs usually coincide with the Halloween design for that year so they might give us an idea of what Mickey and Minnie Halloween merchandise will look like.
Let’s take a look a the plushies!
Medium Mickey Mouse Glow In The Dark Halloween 2023 Plush – $26.99
“Keep a smile on your face during the spooky season by snuggling-up to our Mickey Mouse Halloween plush when the celebration gets too scary. Mickey’s Skeleton costume with glow-in-the-dark ”bones” will lighten your heart on a stormy night.
- Mickey Mouse plush in skeleton costume (non-removable)
- Embroidered features
- Detailed plush sculpting
- Soft, fuzzy fabrics
- Satin print outfit
- Glow-in-the-dark ”bones” on costume
- Soft foam skeleton mask
- Orange gloves and black shoes
- Candy corn colors
- Embroidered ”Disney 2023” logo on foot
- 15″ high“
Medium Minnie Mouse Glow in the Dark Halloween Plush 2023 – $26.99
“Minnie Mouse conjures up some memorable magic for the spooky season with this soft Halloween plush. Her winsome Witch costume with glow-in-the-dark bows will cast a spell of smiles on your haunted household.
- Minnie Mouse plush in witch costume (non-removable)
- Embroidered features
- Detailed plush sculpting
- Soft, fun fabrics
- Satin print dress
- Ruffled trims
- Foam pumpkin-bat with satin bow topper
- Glow-in-the-dark bows on dress
- Orange gloves
- Candy corn colors
- Embroidered ”Disney 2023” logo on foot
- 15″ Tall.“
Stitch Halloween Plush 2023- $34.99
“Experiment 626 takes trick or treating seriously. Seriously cute, that is, and just a little spooky with this Stitch Halloween plush. All dressed up as a fuzzy black spider, Stitch is ready to head out with you on All Hallows’ Eve, or he’s happy to have an itsy bitsy cuddle at home.
- Detailed plush sculpting
- Embroidered features
- Attached fuzzy spider costume with embroidered web on chest
- Felt claws
- Soft ears and antennae
- Soft spines protrude from back
- 14″ tall including antennae and ears“
They are so cute!
You can purchase them on Shop Disney now!
What do you think? Comment and let us know!
Pirates & Princesses (PNP) is an independent, opinionated fan-powered news blog that covers Disney and Universal Theme Parks, Themed Entertainment and related Pop Culture from a consumer's point of view. Opinions expressed by our contributors do not necessarily reflect the views of PNP, its editors, affiliates, sponsors or advertisers. PNP is an unofficial news source and has no connection to The Walt Disney Company, NBCUniversal or any other company that we may cover.