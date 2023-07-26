New Halloween Mickey and Friends Plush Available on Shop Disney







Halloween merchandise is materializing on Shop Disney. Today we have a look at the new 2023 Halloween plushies that are now available! Expect a lot more Halloween merchandise to start dropping as Disney is getting ready to shift to Halloween theming next month.

The plush designs usually coincide with the Halloween design for that year so they might give us an idea of what Mickey and Minnie Halloween merchandise will look like.

Let’s take a look a the plushies!

“Keep a smile on your face during the spooky season by snuggling-up to our Mickey Mouse Halloween plush when the celebration gets too scary. Mickey’s Skeleton costume with glow-in-the-dark ”bones” will lighten your heart on a stormy night.

Mickey Mouse plush in skeleton costume (non-removable)

Embroidered features

Detailed plush sculpting

Soft, fuzzy fabrics

Satin print outfit

Glow-in-the-dark ”bones” on costume

Soft foam skeleton mask

Orange gloves and black shoes

Candy corn colors

Embroidered ”Disney 2023” logo on foot

15″ high“

“Minnie Mouse conjures up some memorable magic for the spooky season with this soft Halloween plush. Her winsome Witch costume with glow-in-the-dark bows will cast a spell of smiles on your haunted household.

Minnie Mouse plush in witch costume (non-removable)

Embroidered features

Detailed plush sculpting

Soft, fun fabrics

Satin print dress

Ruffled trims

Foam pumpkin-bat with satin bow topper

Glow-in-the-dark bows on dress

Orange gloves

Candy corn colors

Embroidered ”Disney 2023” logo on foot

15″ Tall.“

“Experiment 626 takes trick or treating seriously. Seriously cute, that is, and just a little spooky with this Stitch Halloween plush. All dressed up as a fuzzy black spider, Stitch is ready to head out with you on All Hallows’ Eve, or he’s happy to have an itsy bitsy cuddle at home.

Detailed plush sculpting

Embroidered features

Attached fuzzy spider costume with embroidered web on chest

Felt claws

Soft ears and antennae

Soft spines protrude from back

14″ tall including antennae and ears“

They are so cute!

You can purchase them on Shop Disney now!

What do you think? Comment and let us know!