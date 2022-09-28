New Gentle Giant Jumbo Star Wars Figures: Retro Thrawn & Boba Fett

Gentle Giant is adding two more characters to the retro-styled Jumbo figure collection. One of the best characters from the good old days of Star Wars novels, Grand Admiral Thrawn, is making his debut along with Disney+’s version of Boba Fett. Thrawn is an NYCC exclusive and is limited to only 750 pieces. He is only available for purchase if you’re a Premier, master, or apprentice member. If he goes on sale for everyone else, expect to pay $80 for the 12″ tall figure.

Boba Fett, on the other hand, maybe pre-ordered by anyone. He, too, is $80. The toned-down version of the bounty hunter comes decked out in his new post-Sarlacc outfit and is armed with his iconic blaster rifle.

The newest Star Wars Jumbo Figure is one of the most hotly anticipated Jumbos of all time! Depicting Grand Admiral Thrawn in the (blue) flesh, this approximately 12-inch figure features 5 points of articulation and looks just like a vintage Kenner figure! It comes packaged on a vintage-style card inside a resealable clamshell.

The star of The Book of Boba Fett is finally here, in his all-new outfit, and he’s a 12-inch Jumbo figure! For the first time in the line, Gentle Giant LTD is capturing the modern-day Boba Fett in the retro style, and he’s a full foot of awesomeness! Featuring a vinyl skirt, a blaster and a backpack missile, this figure is a must-have, and it comes packaged on a full-color card in a resealable clamshell blister.

In other Gentle Giant news, the Grand Inquisitor from the Obi-Wan Kenobi series is getting a Mini Bust. This one is due out at the beginning of the year and is $130. The Mini Bust stands 6″ tall.

Ahsoka Tano is receiving another statue. This one is based on her appearance in the 7th season of Clone Wars. Limited to 1,000 copies, the statue is about 10″ tall and costs $250.

[Source: Gentle Giant]

[Source: Gentle Giant]

[Source: Gentle Giant]

[Source: Gentle Giant]