New Gargoyles Remastered Trailer And Information Released







The world of Gargoyles makes its triumphant return with a blast from the past video game experience. Around this time last year, it was announced that the 16-bit Sega Genesis/Mega Drive action platforming video game based on the Disney animated series Gargoyles would be receiving a remake.







The 1995 game saw players control the lead character, Goliath, as he fought his way though various enemies and bosses across multiple challenging levels. The first trailer for the game dropped yesterday.

Despite being called a "Remaster," the term is more accurately used for when an older game gets a graphical enhancement, such as the Disney Classic Games Collection via Digital Eclipse. This falls more under "Remake," as all of the sprites are completely redrawn. However, you can still play the original version.



The game will be released on Xbox One (Also playable on Series X/S), PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC (Steam/GOG). It is being co-developed by Disney Games and Empty Clip Studios and is currently available for pre-order at $14.99 USD.



In addition to being available digitally, Limited Run Games will also be offering multiple different physical editions at different price points.







– Standard Edition comes with a physical copy of the game for $34.99



– Classic Edition comes with a special VHS clamshell-style case, a VHS-shaped box and a steelbook cover for $69.99



– Collector's Edition contains everything that the Classic Edition does, along with a larger box that plays voice lines, an enamel pin, a poster, a limited-edition Goliath figure from NECA and a certificate of authenticity for $174.99







Additionally, a special Sega Genesis/Mega Drive version is being made with the Standard Edition being $69.99, with a Collector’s Edition featuring a rainbow foil-covered case and a stone texture cartridge for $99.99.



The game is set to release on October 19th, just in time for Halloween.



