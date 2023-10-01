New Gabby’s Dollhouse Dance Party at Universal Studios Florida







Gabby’s Dollhouse fans have a new opportunity to enjoy the music and fun of Gabby’s Dollhouse in a new show at Universal Studios Florida. Gabby’s Dollhouse Dance Party began on Saturday, September 30, 2023.

With the upcoming DreamWorks land taking over the KidZone area at Universal Studios Florida, the addition of more DreamWorks elements makes sense. Universal Orlando Resort officially announced that the new DreamWorks area would open in 2024.

They stated in its official press release previously on this subject, “Universal Orlando Resort will debut an all-new themed land featuring DreamWorks Animation’s beloved animated characters.” Universal Orlando Resort also said that in this new DreamWorks land, guests’ imaginations will run wild as they take in the vibrant colors, sights, and sounds that surround them.

That press release specifically named Gabby from Gabby’s Dollhouse as a key part of the new DreamWorks area. Universal stated that guests will share special moments with their favorite characters like Gabby from Gabby’s Dollhouse and explore themed, interactive play spaces and attractions that bring popular franchises like Shrek, Trolls, and Kung Fu Panda to life in the most imaginatively fun ways.

Gabby has been doing some meet-and-greets in the Hollywood Boulevard section of Universal Studios Florida for some time. However, a new dance party began featuring Gabby.

Gabby’s Dollhouse Dance Party

For this dance party, Gabby comes out with a few talented dancers to help her. They then move to in front of Mel’s Drive-In to perform a few more dance pieces. The entire dance portion with Gabby and the dancers takes about three minutes. After that, opportunities to interact with the dancers and Gabby happen after that.

BREAKING NEWS!!! Gabby Dollhouse Dance Show Debuts at Universal!! pic.twitter.com/7EFxRycOXf — Jonathan (Horror & Blues) Neira (@futureman116) September 30, 2023

@futureman116, on Twitter (X), filmed and posted the beginning portion of Gabby’s Dollhouse Dance Party on September 30. In that video, you can see Gabby and the dancers coming out of the gate area to start their performance.

At this point, no official announcement has been made by Universal Orlando Resort about this new show. Also, it is not listed in the show schedule on the Universal Orlando Resort mobile app at this point.

We expect this to be a regular part of the schedule at Universal Studios Florida. Still, guests will need to wait for official showtimes to know when to enjoy some time with Gabby and friends. Once DreamWorks land opens in 2024, we expect to see some shows like this in that area. Of course, those will be in the same area as the rumored Trollercoaster.

So, fans of Gabby’s Dollhouse have one more reason to visit Universal Studios Florida. What do you think about this dance party? Let us know in the comments below.