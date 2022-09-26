New From Hot Toys: Cobb Vanth With Boba Fett’s Armor

Knowing what Disney’s Lucasfilm would do to Boba Fett, I’m more than willing to consider Cobb Vanth the real Fett. If you pick up his new Hot Toys figure and keep the helmet on, you can pretend that this is the one true Boba Fett instead of whatever that trainwreck we saw last year.
Coming sometime during the second half of 2023, Cobb Vanth’s Hot Toys figure looks pretty good. The local lawman who happened upon the fabled bounty hunter’s armor the Jawas had stolen will cost you $300 from Sideshow. As usual, the artists at Hot Toys managed to capture all the details, including an amazing likeness of Timothy Olyphant.
Vanth comes with bits and pieces of Fett’s armor, including his helmet, gauntlets, chest plates, and one knee-mounted weapon. Hot Toys includes some effects pieces, including a launching jetpack rocket and blast effects for the thrusters.
- Authentic and detailed likeness of Timothy Olyphant as Cobb Vanth in Star Wars: The Mandalorian
- One (1) newly developed head sculpt with highly-accurate facial expression, detailed wrinkles, and skin texture.
- One (1) interchangeable Boba Fett helmet with articulated rangefinder
- Specially applied distress effects on armor, weapons and accessories
- Body with over 30 points of articulations
- Approximately 31 cm tall
- Six (6) pieces of interchangeable gloved hands including:
- One (1) pair of relaxed hands
- One (1) pair of gesture hands
- One (1) pistol holding right hand
- One (1) right fist
- Each piece of head sculpt is specially hand-painted
Costume:
- One (1) Mandalorian armor and vest with distressed effects
- One (1) pair of brownish red gauntlets with weathering effects
- One (1) reddish brown colored long sleeves shirt
- One (1) brown belt with ammo and pistol holster
- One (1) pair of brown colored pants
- One (1) pair of yellowish brown colored boots
- One (1) red-colored scarf
- One (1) yellow right knee guard with weathering effects
Weapons:
- One (1) blaster rifle
- One (1) blaster pistol
Accessories:
- One (1) jetpack with distressed effects and detachable rocket
- Two (2) real-like thruster fire accessories (attachable to jetpack)
Let us know what you think about this $300 Cobb Vanth figure below.
[Source: Sideshow]
