New From Hot Toys: Cobb Vanth With Boba Fett’s Armor

Knowing what Disney’s Lucasfilm would do to Boba Fett, I’m more than willing to consider Cobb Vanth the real Fett. If you pick up his new Hot Toys figure and keep the helmet on, you can pretend that this is the one true Boba Fett instead of whatever that trainwreck we saw last year.

Coming sometime during the second half of 2023, Cobb Vanth’s Hot Toys figure looks pretty good. The local lawman who happened upon the fabled bounty hunter’s armor the Jawas had stolen will cost you $300 from Sideshow. As usual, the artists at Hot Toys managed to capture all the details, including an amazing likeness of Timothy Olyphant.

Vanth comes with bits and pieces of Fett’s armor, including his helmet, gauntlets, chest plates, and one knee-mounted weapon. Hot Toys includes some effects pieces, including a launching jetpack rocket and blast effects for the thrusters.

Authentic and detailed likeness of Timothy Olyphant as Cobb Vanth in Star Wars: The Mandalorian

One (1) newly developed head sculpt with highly-accurate facial expression, detailed wrinkles, and skin texture.

One (1) interchangeable Boba Fett helmet with articulated rangefinder

Specially applied distress effects on armor, weapons and accessories

Body with over 30 points of articulations

Approximately 31 cm tall

Six (6) pieces of interchangeable gloved hands including: One (1) pair of relaxed hands One (1) pair of gesture hands One (1) pistol holding right hand One (1) right fist

Each piece of head sculpt is specially hand-painted

Costume:

One (1) Mandalorian armor and vest with distressed effects

One (1) pair of brownish red gauntlets with weathering effects

One (1) reddish brown colored long sleeves shirt

One (1) brown belt with ammo and pistol holster

One (1) pair of brown colored pants

One (1) pair of yellowish brown colored boots

One (1) red-colored scarf

One (1) yellow right knee guard with weathering effects

Weapons:

One (1) blaster rifle

One (1) blaster pistol

Accessories:

One (1) jetpack with distressed effects and detachable rocket

Two (2) real-like thruster fire accessories (attachable to jetpack)

Let us know what you think about this $300 Cobb Vanth figure below.

[Source: Sideshow]