New Footage For Spider-Man 2 Revealed At PlayStation Showcase







The world of Spider-Man is getting flooded with new content all year round as not only do we have both the animated Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse film and the live-action Kraven the Hunter film later in the year, but also the web slinger’s return to the world of video games.







The 2018 hit PlayStation 4 game Spider-Man is considered one of the greatest Spider-Man video games ever made next to the 2004 Spider-Man 2 movie tie-in video game (For PlayStation 2, GameCube and Xbox). The game sold over 6.5 Million copies. The game was developed by Insomniac Games and was published by SONY as Microsoft and Xbox backed out of an exclusivity deal beforehand, a decision they possibly regret.

Now the upcoming sequel just had new details revealed at this year’s PlayStation Showcase event. Where the first game primarily focused on Peter Parker with a Miles Moralis side story, this new game will see the two team up to fight new foes as the pair are hunted by Kraven and have to deal with Black Spider-Man, aka Venom.







There were rumors of there being multiplayer co-op in the game, which was a heavily requested feature. But sadly, it has been confirmed that it will be single player only, despite the fact that games such as It Takes Two show how easily such a concept can be executed.



As of right now, there is no solid release date except for it being slated for a “Fall 2023” release. It is speculated that the game could release as early as September.







Aside from the new Spider-Man sequel, Insomniac is also developing a solo Wolverine title. No release date has been given but it is believed it will release in late 2024 to coincide with the release of Deadpool 3.



Are you excited about the new PlayStation 5 Exclusive Spider-Man sequel? What villains do you want to see the most?



Source: CBR