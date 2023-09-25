New Figment Loungefly Mini Backpack and Ears Now Available

Disney released two new Figment pieces today on Shop Disney, including a Loungefly mini backpack and Figment “Mouse” ears.
Let’s take a look!
Figment Loungefly Mini Backpack – $88
“Imagine that, a Figment Loungefly backpack! Inspired by the adorable dragon from EPCOT’s Imagination Pavilion, this cute carryall brings the imaginative fella to life, from his bright smile and favorite shade of purple to the movable wings on the back. With embroidered and appliquéd details plus classic Loungefly features, this dreamy backpack is lined with an allover print of Figment having a good think. (We think you’ll love this backpack.)
- Shiny purple vinyl shell
- Figment design
- Simulated leather wings can be pivoted
- Back features Figment screen art
- Double zipper main compartment
- Front zipper pocket
- Loungefly logo metal pulls
- Goldtone hardware
- Purple simulated leather adjustable padded shoulder straps
- Purple simulated leather top carry handle
- Side slip pockets
- Fabric lining with allover Figment design
- Disney Parks x Loungefly logo label plate“
Here is the lining:
Figment Ear Headband – $34.99
“A spark of imagination ignites your look when wearing this mouse ear headband with soft ears and embroidered Figment imagery. ”Bronze” metallic fabric wings, horns, and scales add sparkle and flair to EPCOT’s dragon mascot.
- Padded ears and character elements
- Embroidered Figment imagery
- ”Bronze” wings, horns, and scales
- Velour, satin and metallic fabrics
- Non-slip velour interior“
These are available now!
What do you think? Comment and let us know!
