New Figment Loungefly Mini Backpack and Ears Now Available







Disney released two new Figment pieces today on Shop Disney, including a Loungefly mini backpack and Figment “Mouse” ears.

Let’s take a look!

“Imagine that, a Figment Loungefly backpack! Inspired by the adorable dragon from EPCOT’s Imagination Pavilion, this cute carryall brings the imaginative fella to life, from his bright smile and favorite shade of purple to the movable wings on the back. With embroidered and appliquéd details plus classic Loungefly features, this dreamy backpack is lined with an allover print of Figment having a good think. (We think you’ll love this backpack.)

Shiny purple vinyl shell

Figment design

Simulated leather wings can be pivoted

Back features Figment screen art

Double zipper main compartment

Front zipper pocket

Loungefly logo metal pulls

Goldtone hardware

Purple simulated leather adjustable padded shoulder straps

Purple simulated leather top carry handle

Side slip pockets

Fabric lining with allover Figment design

Disney Parks x Loungefly logo label plate“

Here is the lining:

“A spark of imagination ignites your look when wearing this mouse ear headband with soft ears and embroidered Figment imagery. ”Bronze” metallic fabric wings, horns, and scales add sparkle and flair to EPCOT’s dragon mascot.

Padded ears and character elements

Embroidered Figment imagery

”Bronze” wings, horns, and scales

Velour, satin and metallic fabrics

Non-slip velour interior“

These are available now!

What do you think? Comment and let us know!