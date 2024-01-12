New Figment EPCOT Festival of the Arts Bag and Spirit Jersey Now Available

If you can’t make it to the 2024 EPCOT Festival of the Arts it’s okay. You can purchase the popular Figment Lug bag and Spirit Jersey online via Shop Disney!
Figment Skeeter Mini Convertible Crossbody Bag by Lug – $59.99
This bag measures 8” H x 5” W x 3” D with a strap drop length of up to 30″.
“Look stylish and feel secure while enjoying the EPCOT International Festival of the Arts–or anywhere you go–with the Skeeter Mini Convertible Crossbody bag by Lug. It easily converts from a crossbody to a trendy belt bag for versatile fashion and function. This silky skinned, padded and quilted zip case with embroidered Figment appliqué will spark journeys into imagination and beyond.
- Padded, quilted case
- Embroidered Figment appliqué on front
- Embroidered ”2024 EPCOT International Festival of the Arts” logo on back
- Two main compartments with double zip closure
- Front zip compartment with clear interior pocket
- Fabric pulls
- Carry handle
- Detachable, adjustable crossbody or belt strap
- Lobster claw clasps
- Belt loops to convert into belt bag
- EPCOT International Festival of the Arts icons print lining
- Graphite finish hardware”
Figment Spirit Jersey – $79.99
Sizes XS-XXL available.
“Figment’s been framed on the front of this Spirit Jersey while the back features the inspirational command to ”Make every day a work of art” in colorful puff ink lettering. Created in celebration of the EPCOT International Festival of the Arts 2024, this cotton pullover has an allover print of Walt Disney World landmarks and icons, making it one you will definitely be drawn to.
- Pullover Spirit Jersey
- Puffy ink ”Make every day a work of art” on back shoulder
- Back features Figment screen art with puff ink detailing
- Front features puffy ink ”EPCOT International Festival of the Arts 2024” logo, Figment with picture frame and musical note
- Allover print of Walt Disney World landmarks and icons
- Medium weight fabric
- Dropped shoulders
- Pieced yoke
- Long sleeves
- Ribbed crew neck and cuffs
- Shirttail hem
- Woven Spirit Jersey label at side hem”
These are showing as “available,” but the Lug bag could sell out quickly.
