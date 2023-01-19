New Encanto and Tiana Topiaries Coming to EPCOT Flower & Garden Festival 2023

Are you fans of the EPCOT International Flower and Garden Festival like us? If so we have some great news about new topiaries coming to the 2023 festival running from March 1- July 5, 2023! New character topiaries are joining the dozens of other beloved characters at the event!

New for this year Disney has announced topiaries based on characters from Encanto and a new Tiana topiary will also be joining the event!

“.. topiaries of Mirabel, Antonio, Isabela and Luisa from Disney’s “Encanto” will make a grand appearance at the festival. Located near the EPCOT main entrance, these new topiaries are sure to be a must-do photo moment to mark your visit. (But remember: We don’t talk about Bruno.)

And that’s not all. A new Princess Tiana topiary will grace The American Adventure.”

If you have never been to the EPCOT International Flower and Garden Festival you are missing out. The flowers, plants, topiaries and special events are amazing.

Here’s a look at some of the other topiaries the event offers:

Spikes Pollen-Nation Exploration will once again return to the event.

There will also be ‘70’s inspired Orange Bird merchandise coming, which also is very exciting!

I can’t wait to see the new topiaries and Orange Bird merchandise!

What do you think? Comment and let us know!

Source: Disney Parks Blog