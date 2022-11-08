New Elsa and Anna nuiMOs Have Arrived

Elsa and Anna nuiMOs, along with some new fashions, have arrived on Shop Disney and they are super cute!

Let’s take a look!

“Elsa brings her magic touch to playtime or cuddle time as this pretty Disney nuiMOs plush inspired by Disney’s Frozen. Originating in Japan, nuiMOs are a cute and cuddly collection of your favorite Disney companions that can be dressed up in a wide range of chic, colorful, and fun outfits to suit your unique personality and taste.

Soft plush construction

Embroidered features

Elsa is featured in her signature blue dress outfit complete with icy blue organza cape

Poseable“

“Anna is ready for adventure, dress up or cuddle time as this pretty Disney nuiMOs plush inspired by Disney’s Frozen. Originating in Japan, nuiMOs are a cute and cuddly collection of your favorite Disney companions that can be dressed up in a wide range of chic, colorful, and fun outfits to suit your unique personality and taste.

Soft plush construction

Embroidered features

Anna is featured in her signature black dress outfit complete with purple cape

Poseable“

“A vision in blue wrapped with a pretty purple bow, this sweet romper is an authentic Disney nuiMOs Frozen Outfit Inspired by the Art of Brittney Lee. Just imagine your adorable Disney nuiMOs plush wearing this outfit designed by the Disney visual development artist who created Elsa and Anna’s clothes in Disney’s Frozen and Frozen II. The same artful touches and attention to detail are here, from the little icons to the pretty embroidered buttons. It’s fit for royalty, namely your lovable plush.

Blue one-piece romper

Purple ribbon bow

Screened design elements

Embroidered ”buttons” on front

Disney nuiMOs Frozen Outfit Inspired by the Art of Brittney Lee fits any Disney nuiMOs plush (sold separately)“

“Your Disney nuiMOs plush will be all dressed up and ready for a special day in this Disney nuiMOs Frozen Outfit Inspired by the art of Brittney Lee. The Disney visual development artist who created Elsa and Anna’s clothes in Disney’s Frozen and Frozen II, Brittney Lee brings her signature talent to the creation of this darling floral skirt and top outfit. From the sweet little flowers and icons to the puff sleeves and ribbon accent, this outfit feels as fresh and new as the first day of spring in Arendelle.

Two-piece set includes top and skirt

Knitted short sleeve top features allover floral print

Skirt features allover floral print with pleated hem

Disney nuiMOs Frozen Outfit Inspired by the art of Brittney Lee fits any Disney nuiMOs plush (sold separately)“

“Introducing a wave of excitement. This adorable romper and jacket set is an authentic Disney nuiMOs Frozen Outfit inspired by the art of Brittney Lee. Just imagine your adorable Disney nuiMOs plush wearing an outfit designed by the Disney visual development artist who created Elsa and Anna’s clothes in Disney’s Frozen and Frozen II. Lee brings that same magic to this sweet little outfit. One look and your imagination will take you back to the shores of Arendelle.

Two-piece set includes jacket and romper

Screened floral print and embroidered ”button” on jacket

Screened wave print and bow accent on romper

Disney nuiMOs Outfit Inspired by the Art of Brittney Lee fits any Disney nuiMOs plush (sold separately)“

I’m loving this collection! I’m also loving that it’s a designer line and they are keeping the prices at $12.99 and not $17.99!

What do you think? Comment and let us know!