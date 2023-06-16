New Elemental Inspired Treats Now Available at Disney’s Hollywood Studios







Pixar and Disney have a new film out today called ‘Elemental.’ Guests visiting Disney Hollywood Studios can try two new treats inspired by the film at Epic Eats.

Two new sweet treats are now available. One for each main character.

Ember has a new Ember’s Fiery Float that features DOLE Whip Mango with chamoy-mango purée, chili-lime seasoning, and red bubble sugar.

Wade’s treat is on the cooler side. Wade’s Cool Blue Float is vanilla soft-serve, Sprite, blueberry boba pearls, flavors of cotton candy, and a meringue wave.

Let’s hope these treats and the film perform better than the box office expectations for ‘Elemental.’

Again, you can find these treats at Epic Eats in Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

Source: Disney Parks Blog