New Earl the Squirrel Book Ornaments Universal Orlando

The power of Earl the Squirrel continues at Universal Orlando. Earl the Squirrel already, for example, has a meet and greet Mistletoe Pines, and a room in the Holiday Tribute Store. Also, the Earl the Squirrel merchandise can be found through Universal Orlando Resort. Nods to Earl can be found even in the Green and Red Coconut Club. Now, Universal Orlando sells Earl the Squirrel book ornaments.

Recently, these cute little “golden book” looking ornaments appeared within Universal Studios Florida theme park. So far, four versions hang in merchandise shops. Each one builds on a key moment in Earl’s lore and legend. For example, you can buy one commemorating Mardi Gras. Earl looks to be having a good time at Universal Studios Florida Mardi Gras with beads around his neck watching a parade float on that book cover.

Another one shows cartoon graphics of the current final room of the Holiday Tribute Store. On that one, we see the now familiar cartoon graphics of the large Earl mouth in the Holiday Tribute Store on this book cover.

Since this is Universal Orlando after all, one book cover displays a cartoon graphic of the spooky season. That book is entitled, “Spooooooky Tales With Earl.” Yes, they needed that many letters for Earl’s ghostly book.

The final one features Earl’s “Holiday Tree Hunt.” On that one, we see the now familiar cartoon graphics of the large Earl mouth in the Holiday Tribute Store. This also matches the map cover that you receive when you sign up to do the “Holiday Tree Hunt” around Universal Orlando Resort this year.

Each book ornament comes with a rather long ribbon attached at the top left corner. Based on the appearance, that ribbon should work for your tree or anywhere as holiday decorations. Also, near the top left corner of each book, we will see a circle-shaped graphic. Those graphics read “Earl’s Tail Tales.” In the center of that small graphic, we see a cartoon graphic of Earl’s face.

On the front spine of each book ornament, you can view a short description of the book. Above those words, on each book ornament cover, we see Earl’s smiling face again. Apparently, the power of cuteness with Earl never dissipates.

Each book ornament costs $15. How do you think these Earl the Squirrel book ornaments would look on your tree? Can your tree hold all four books? Which one qualifies as your favorite? Feel free to let us know in the comments.