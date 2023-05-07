A New Droid Popcorn Bucket And Black Panther Sipper Are Here!







Disney Eats has announced two new food-related collectibles dropped at the Disneyland resorts! Fans of Star Wars and Black Panther, get ready!

A new popcorn bucket landed at Galaxy’s edge in the form of a cobbled-together Droid. With mismatching colors, the Droid Parts Popcorn Vessel is cute and probably far more affordable than building your own R2 unit.

The Droid Parts Popcorn Vessel is available only at Disneyland at select beverage carts and Kat Saka’s Kettle for a limited time. Only two droids per person, but we all know how that went with the Figment bucket…

Over at Disney’s California Adventure, Marvel fans will have a new chance to pick up another Black Panther-themed sipper.

The Black Panther Coca-Cola Sipper is only available at Pym Test Kitchen in Avengers Campus in Disney’s California Adventure and on the Disney Wish. We’ll keep an eye out and let you know if the sipper comes to Walt Disney World.

“Bright Suns! Look what rolled into Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disneyland Resort! Pick up your very own Droid Parts Popcorn Vessel at Kat Saka’s Kettle and select beverage carts while they are still on planet. Limit two vessels per person, per transaction”

“Verified National Have a Coke Day is tomorrow! 🇺🇸 Super-size your celebration with this collectible Coca-Cola can sipper inspired by Black Panther and the Wakanda Outreach Program. Grab hold of this giant sipper at Pym Test Kitchen in Avengers Campus and on the Disney Wish. Wakanda forever!”

Don’t forget, throughout the month of May, Disney parks will be offering up several new Star Wars food items. Check out our story here for a list of what they are and exactly where you can get them!

What has been your favorite limited-edition popcorn bucket? Mine, so far, is Figment. We stood in a long line, footage of which you can see here, for a pair. While waiting, we saw several people leaving with 6-10 of the buckets loaded up in strollers. No doubt they were on their way to eBay.

I’m hoping that the Mr. Toad bucket makes a reappearance along with some new Haunted Mansion ones for this year’s Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party.

Let us know your favorite food-related collectible below!

[Source: Disney Eats]