New Dooney and Bourke ‘its a small world’ Pieces Now Available

Disney Dooney and Bourke fans get ready, the new ‘its a small world’ pieces are now available on the Disney Store. The bag is white coated cotton with pastel colored images of some of the characters from the attraction.
There are three silhouettes available including a tote, crossbody bag, and a wallet/wristet.
Let’s take a look!
‘its a small world’ Dooney and Bourke Tote – $328
The bag measures 10 3/4” H x 12 3/4” W x 5 3/4” D with a handle drop length of 10 1/2”.
- “Design pattern features illustrations inspired by the Disney it’s a small world attraction
- Screen art on coated cotton
- Stitched leather finishings
- Zip top closure with leather pull
- Interior zip pocket with leather pull
- Two interior slip pockets, including cell phone pocket
- Interior key hook
- Goldtone hardware
- Metal feet
- Leather handles
- Lined“
‘its a small world’ Dooney and Bourke Crossbody Bag – $228
This crossbody bag measures 6 3/4” H x 9” W x 4 1/4” D with a strap drop of approx. 25” L.
- “Design pattern features illustrations inspired by the Disney it’s a small world attraction
- Screen art on coated cotton
- Stitched leather finishings
- Zip top closure with braided leather pull
- Interior zip pocket with leather pull
- Two interior slip pockets, including cell phone pocket
- Interior key hook
- Goldtone hardware
- Adjustable crossbody strap
- Lined“
‘its a small world’ Dooney and Bourke Wristlet-Wallet – $148
This piece measures 4 1/2” H x 8 1/4” W x 1” D (when closed) with a strap length of 7”.
- “Design pattern features illustrations inspired by the Disney it’s a small world attraction
- Screen art on coated cotton
- Stitched leather finishings
- Zip closure with braided leather pull
- Interior zip compartment
- Two billfold compartments
- Twelve card pockets
- Accordion fold interior
- Detachable wrist strap with lobster claw clasp
- Lined“
These are available now at the parks and on the Disneystore.com!
What do you think? Comment and let us know!
