New Dooney and Bourke ‘its a small world’ Pieces Now Available







Disney Dooney and Bourke fans get ready, the new ‘its a small world’ pieces are now available on the Disney Store. The bag is white coated cotton with pastel colored images of some of the characters from the attraction.

There are three silhouettes available including a tote, crossbody bag, and a wallet/wristet.

Let’s take a look!

The bag measures 10 3/4” H x 12 3/4” W x 5 3/4” D with a handle drop length of 10 1/2”.

“Design pattern features illustrations inspired by the Disney it’s a small world attraction

Screen art on coated cotton

Stitched leather finishings

Zip top closure with leather pull

Interior zip pocket with leather pull

Two interior slip pockets, including cell phone pocket

Interior zip pocket with leather pull

Interior key hook

Goldtone hardware

Metal feet

Leather handles

Lined“

This crossbody bag measures 6 3/4” H x 9” W x 4 1/4” D with a strap drop of approx. 25” L.

“Design pattern features illustrations inspired by the Disney it’s a small world attraction

Screen art on coated cotton

Stitched leather finishings

Zip top closure with braided leather pull

Interior zip pocket with leather pull

Two interior slip pockets, including cell phone pocket

Interior zip pocket with leather pull

Interior key hook

Goldtone hardware

Adjustable crossbody strap

Lined“

This piece measures 4 1/2” H x 8 1/4” W x 1” D (when closed) with a strap length of 7”.

“Design pattern features illustrations inspired by the Disney it’s a small world attraction

Screen art on coated cotton

Stitched leather finishings

Zip closure with braided leather pull

Interior zip compartment

Two billfold compartments

Twelve card pockets

Accordion fold interior

Detachable wrist strap with lobster claw clasp

Lined“

These are available now at the parks and on the Disneystore.com!

What do you think? Comment and let us know!