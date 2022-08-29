New Donald Duck Disney x Dooney and Bourke

It’s Monday so that means new merchandise drops on Shop Disney! Today we have yet another new Disney x Dooney and Bourke collaboration. This time Donald Duck is featured as the “star” of the design.
Let’s take a look!
Donald Duck Dooney and Bourke Tote – $328
This piece measures 14” H x 11 1/2” W x 6 3/4” D with a handle drop of 10 1/2”
“Ruffle some feathers with this stylish Donald Duck tote bag by Dooney & Bourke. This large carryall features a modern, geometric allover print of Donald Duck and is finished with goldtone hardware. It’s perfect for all your on-the-go essentials with plenty of pockets, a large main compartment and durable carrying straps.
- Allover print featuring Donald Duck
- Screen art on coated cotton*
- Stitched leather finishings with blue edging
- Zip top closure
- Exterior zip pocket
- Interior zip pocket
- Two interior slip pockets
- Braided zip pulls
- Cell phone pocket
- Interior key hook
- Goldtone finish hardware
- Fully lined
- Removable leather tag embossed with Disney logo”
Donald Duck Dooney and Bourke Satchel – $298
This piece measures 12” H x 9 1/2” W x 6 1/2” D with a handle drop length of 4 1/2” and a strap drop length of 21 1/2.”
“Ruffle some feathers with this stylish Donald Duck satchel bag by Dooney & Bourke. A modern, geometric design of Donald Duck is featured in the allover print on this chic bag, finished with goldtone hardware and leather straps.
- Allover pattern featuring Donald Duck
- Screen art on coated cotton*
- Genuine leather trims with blue edging
- Zip top closure with leather pulls
- Exterior zip pocket with leather pull
- Three interior slip pockets, including cell phone pocket
- Interior key hook
- Goldtone hardware
- Leather carry handles
- Detachable, adjustable shoulder strap
- Fabric lined
- Metal feet
- Removable leather tag embossed with Disney logo“
Donald Duck Dooney and Bourke Camera Bag – $228
This piece measures 5 1/2” H x 8” W x 2 3/4” D with a strap drop length: 24 1/2.”
“Ruffle some feathers with this stylish Donald Duck camera bag by Dooney & Bourke. It features an allover modern pattern of Donald and is perfect for all your on-the-go essentials with side slip pockets and a main compartment with interior pockets.
- Allover print featuring Donald Duck
- Screen art on coated cotton
- Stitched leather finishings with blue edging
- Zip closure with leather pull
- Side slip pockets
- Two interior pockets
- Interior key hook
- Detachable leather shoulder strap
- Goldtone hardware
- Fabric lined“
You can grab these pieces now!
