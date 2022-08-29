New Donald Duck Disney x Dooney and Bourke

It’s Monday so that means new merchandise drops on Shop Disney! Today we have yet another new Disney x Dooney and Bourke collaboration. This time Donald Duck is featured as the “star” of the design.

Let’s take a look!

This piece measures 14” H x 11 1/2” W x 6 3/4” D with a handle drop of 10 1/2”

“Ruffle some feathers with this stylish Donald Duck tote bag by Dooney & Bourke. This large carryall features a modern, geometric allover print of Donald Duck and is finished with goldtone hardware. It’s perfect for all your on-the-go essentials with plenty of pockets, a large main compartment and durable carrying straps.

Allover print featuring Donald Duck

Screen art on coated cotton*

Stitched leather finishings with blue edging

Zip top closure

Exterior zip pocket

Interior zip pocket

Two interior slip pockets

Braided zip pulls

Cell phone pocket

Interior key hook

Goldtone finish hardware

Fully lined

Removable leather tag embossed with Disney logo”

This piece measures 12” H x 9 1/2” W x 6 1/2” D with a handle drop length of 4 1/2” and a strap drop length of 21 1/2.”

“Ruffle some feathers with this stylish Donald Duck satchel bag by Dooney & Bourke. A modern, geometric design of Donald Duck is featured in the allover print on this chic bag, finished with goldtone hardware and leather straps.

Allover pattern featuring Donald Duck

Screen art on coated cotton*

Genuine leather trims with blue edging

Zip top closure with leather pulls

Exterior zip pocket with leather pull

Three interior slip pockets, including cell phone pocket

Interior key hook

Goldtone hardware

Leather carry handles

Detachable, adjustable shoulder strap

Fabric lined

Metal feet

Removable leather tag embossed with Disney logo“

This piece measures 5 1/2” H x 8” W x 2 3/4” D with a strap drop length: 24 1/2.”

“Ruffle some feathers with this stylish Donald Duck camera bag by Dooney & Bourke. It features an allover modern pattern of Donald and is perfect for all your on-the-go essentials with side slip pockets and a main compartment with interior pockets.

Allover print featuring Donald Duck

Screen art on coated cotton

Stitched leather finishings with blue edging

Zip closure with leather pull

Side slip pockets

Two interior pockets

Interior key hook

Detachable leather shoulder strap

Goldtone hardware

Fabric lined“

You can grab these pieces now!

What do you think? Comment and let us know!