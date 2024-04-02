New Donald Duck 90th Anniversary Her Universe Line Now Available At Hot Topic

Donald Duck is turning 90 on June 9 and to celebrate, Her Universe has just put out some special pieces featuring the character. These are currently available at Hot Topic now!
Perfect for Disney bounding Donald!
Let’s take a look!
Her Universe Disney Donald Duck Sailor Girls Woven Button-Up- $36.99-$40.90
Sizes XS-3X
Her Universe Disney Donald Duck Sailor Girls Woven Button-Up Plus- $42.90
Sizes 0-5
“Celebrate Donald Duck’s 90th anniversary by setting sail on the Miss Daisy in this woven button-up! Inspired by his iconic sailor outfit, this boxy top features a blue sailor collar with yellow trimming, plus embroidered anchors on the front and “Donald Duck” and his face on the back. Completing the look is a removable red bow tie at the neckline.
- 100% rayon
- Wash cold; dry low“
Her Universe Disney Donald Duck Denim Sailor Shorts – $44.90
Sizes 0-15
Her Universe Disney Donald Duck Denim Sailor Shorts Plus – $49.90
Sizes 10-28
“Celebrate Donald Duck’s 90th anniversary by setting sail on the Miss Daisy in these denim sailor shorts! Featuring Donald Duck and an anchor printed on the front, plus his signature embroidered on one of the back pockets. Comes with rolled cuffs and four functional buttons on both hips.
- 99% polyester; 1% elastane
- Wash cold; dry low“
Her Universe Disney Donald Duck Girls Cardigan – $59.90
Sizes XS-3X
Her Universe Disney Donald Duck Girls Cardigan Plus – $64.90
Sizes 0-5
“Aw, phooey! The sea breeze making you chilly? Don’t worry, throw on this cozy cardigan to keep you warm! Celebrate the 90th anniversary of Donald Duck with this button-up cardigan. Featuring your Disney fave posing in his iconic sailor outfit on the front and back. Comes with front pockets and ribbed cuffs.
- 49% viscose; 30% polyester; 21% nylon
- Wash cold; dry flat“
Her Universe Disney Donald Duck Stripe Girls Oversized T-Shirt- $29.90-$33.90
Sizes XS-3X
Her Universe Disney Donald Duck Stripe Girls Oversized T-Shirt Plus – $35.90
Sizes 0-5
“Ditch Duckburg and sail the high seas in this Donald Duck tee! It has an oversized fit and features bold, nautical blue and white stripes. Donald Duck’s face is centered in the middle of a ship’s helm that highlights his name and debut year. Complete with cuffed sleeves and a back yoke hang tab. The perfect way to celebrate the 90th anniversary of your Disney fave!
- 100% cotton
- Wash cold; dry low“
These pieces are available now! Celebrate Donald’s birthday in style.
What do you think? Comment and let us know!
