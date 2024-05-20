New Donald Duck 90th Anniversary Apparel is Now Available on The Disney Store







Donald Duck’s 90th birthday is less than three weeks away, on June 9th. The infamous duck burst onto the scene in 1934, first appearing in Silly Symphony, The Wise Little Hen. To celebrate, Disney has just released a bunch of new apparel on Disneystore.com!

Let’s take a look!

Donald Duck Color Changing Loungefly Mini Backpack- $89

This is one of the best things I have seen! I love how his face will change from white to red in UV light.

“Who’s got the sweetest disposition? Not Donald Duck, for sure. His face on this Loungefly Mini Backpack turns red with frustration when exposed to the UV rays of the sun. Though Donald may get temperamental when carrying around your daily essentials, he’s sure to cool down when you get home again. It’s all in celebration of his 90th Anniversary, but you might not want to mention his age… Wak!”

Donald Duck 90th Anniversary Spirit Jersey – $79.99

Sizes XS/S – XXL

A brief evolution of the character of Donald Duck is printed on the sleeve.

“Celebrate 90 years of frustration and ruffled feathers in this commemorative Spirit Jersey honoring longtime cartoon favorite Donald Duck on his nine decade anniversary. Puffy accents and vintage Disney Studios art display Donald through the years on front, back and sleeve.”

Donald Duck 90th Anniversary Ear Headband – $39.99

“Donald demonstrates both sides of his changeable personality–from sunny to stormy–on this commemorative headband saluting our animated star on his 90th Anniversary. Faux leather band and ”ears” and a ”feathery” bow will let you blow your own top in tribute.”

Donald Duck Beret – $29.99

“Hat’s off to Donald Duck as Mickey Mouse’s quack-tempered friend celebrates his 90th anniversary this year. Now, with this blue beret inspired by Donald’s signature headwear, you can raise your hat in tribute. The wool cap is embroidered with Donald’s ”signature” and features a little black tassel and white feathered pom on top.”

Donald Duck Football Jersey – $64.99

“Tempestuous Donald lets the feathers fly on this football jersey for those “fowl” days and nights on the field when you’ve got to fight to win. With embroidered appliqués on both sides, and sporty trims, Number ”90” leads the way to victory. Wak!”

Donald Duck Woven Button Front Shirt – $59.99

Sizes S-3XL

“Our irascible Duck may not often button his beak but you can always button-up this woven camp shirt featuring an allover collage of movie poster art from Donald’s lengthy career in cartoons.”

Donald Duck Long Sleeved T-Shirt – $36.99

“From dandy to disgruntled, Donald cops an assortment of animated attitudes on this expressive long sleeve tee with ”allover” pop art design covering the Duck’s 90 year career.”

Donald Duck Hoodie – $69.99

Sizes XS-3XL

“From dandy to disgruntled, Donald cops an assortment of animated attitudes on this expressive zip hoodie with ”allover” pop art design covering the Duck’s 90 year career.”

Donald Duck Pullover Sweatshirt- $59.99

Sizes XS-3XL

“Donald Duck leaps from the comic book page to the front of this pullover sweatshirt featuring a full-size facial portrait of the legendary star. Don’t make him lose his temper by passing up this happy anniversary salute to a 90 year career. He’s very sensitive, you know.”

Donald Duck Through the Years hoodie – $64.99

Sizes XS-3XL

“From 1934 to today, Donald Duck has donned many different looks down through the years, some of which are to be found on both front and back of this pullover hoodie saluting his 90th Anniversary.”

Donald Through the Years T-Shirt- $32.99

Sizes XS-3XL

“From 1934 to today, Donald Duck has donned many different looks down through the years, some of which are to be found on both front and back of this heathered tee saluting his 90th Anniversary.”

Disneyland and Disney World Donald T-shirts – $32.99

Sizes XS-3XL

Disneyland

Walt Disney World

These pieces are available now!