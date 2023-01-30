New Disneyland Matterhorn Bobsleds Dress Shop Dress and Polo Shirt Now Available







Shop Disney has just posted some new merchandise today including a dress shop dress and polo shirt based on the popular Disneyland attraction -The Matterhorn Bobsleds. They are both really cute! They would be nice items to wear for Dapper Day if you didn’t have time to come up with your own outfit. Because, let’s be honest, not everyone has that kind of time.

I also love that they come in a wide variety of sizes so most everyone can find one that fits! And, the dress is made in the USA!

Let’s take a look!

Sizes 4-30W

“Fashion reaches new heights with this Matterhorn Bobsleds dress inspired by the beloved Fantasyland attraction. Beautifully designed with great attention to detail, this lovely dirndl swing dress simply sings (yodels?) with authentic style. Irresistible touches include Swiss dot puff sleeves with ruffle trim, goldtone buttons and faux embroidered flowers on the bodice, a satin ribbon waist band and a gorgeous floral print on the gathered skirt that takes its cue from vintage Disneyland Resort poster art. It is literally fantasy come to life.

Dirndl inspired swing dress

Alpine flowers digital print on gathered skirt

Swiss dot puff sleeves with ruffle trim

3/4 sleeves

Lace trim on blouse

Puff print faux embroidered flowers on bodice

Goldtone buttons on bodice

Satin ribbon waist band

Zipper at back

Side seam pockets

Shell: 97% cotton / 3% elastane, exclusive of decoration

Sleeves: 100% cotton

Lining: 97% polyester / 3% elastane

Made in the U.S.A.”

“Yodel-ay-hee who’s that hiding out on this super stylish Matterhorn Bobsleds knit polo? It’s Harold the Yeti, of course! There he is, waiting to surprise the mountain climber making their way up one of the stripes featuring Alpine motifs. This soft cotton knit shirt has towering retro cool and timeless appeal, just like the beloved Disneyland Resort attraction that inspired it.

Cotton sweater polo

Yeti and mountain climber featured among Alpine motifs

Short sleeves

Ribbed revere collar

Ribbed sleeve band and hem

100% Cotton“

Both pieces are available now! What do you think? Comment and let us know!