New Disney100 Menu Items Coming To EPCOT’s Food and Wine Festival







Disney has announced that new Global Marketplaces will open on Friday, September 22. These new kiosks will offer new menu items inspired by the Disney100 celebration! They will be available through the next festival, EPCOT’s International Festival of Holidays, too.

NEW! Wine & Wedge (Available Sept. 22 through Dec. 30)

Food Items:

Assorted Artisanal Cheeses and Accompaniments (Emile’s Fromage Montage)

Boursin Fig & Balsamic Soufflé with fig tapenade (Emile’s Fromage Montage)

Southern Pimento Cheese with bread-and-butter pickled vegetables and grilled bread (Emile’s Fromage Montage)

Artist Palette of Wine and Cheese: Assorted Artisanal Cheeses paired with Selbach-Oster Zeltinger Sonnenuhr Riesling Spätlese, Hartley Apple Brandy, and Florida Orange Groves Winery Black and Blue Port

Beverages:

Selbach-Oster Zeltinger Sonnenuhr Riesling Spätlese

Hartley Apple Brandy

Florida Orange Groves Winery Black and Blue Port

Flight also available

NEW! Char & Chop (Available Sept. 22 through Dec. 30)

Food Items:

Roasted Porchetta with lemon-parsley salsa verde and shaved fennel salad

Grilled IMPOSSIBLE Spicy Sausage with herbed polenta, puttanesca sauce, and ricotta

Meat Assorti: Trio of shaved meats with baby arugula, pickled mustard seeds, truffle oil, and grilled ciabatta

Beverages:

Krombacher Pilsner

North Coast Laguna Baja Vienna Lager

Motorworks Brewing Midnight Espresso Coffee Porter

GoGi ‘Birdie’ Pinot Noir

Bloody Mary with Seaside Grown Bloody Mary Mix and Kurvball Barbecue Whiskey

Beer Flight

NEW! Bubbles & Brine (Available Sept. 22 through Dec. 30)

Food Items:

Jumbo Shrimp Cocktail with prosecco cocktail sauce and grilled lemon

Jonah Crab Claw Cocktail with stone-ground mustard sauce

Beverages:

Moët & Chandon Impérial

Veuve Clicquot Rosé

Dom Pérignon

NEW! Swirled Showcase (Coming Soon!)

Food Items:

Mickey-shaped Liquid Nitro Cake

Soft-serve in a Waffle Cone Vanilla Apple-Cinnamon Salted Caramel

Cream Soda Float with vanilla soft-serve

Fanta Grape Float with vanilla soft-serve

Beverages:

Frozen Apple Pie (Non-alcoholic)

Cinnamon Apple Cider (Non-alcoholic)

3 Daughters Toasted Coconut Porter

3 Daughters Toasted Coconut Porter Float with salted-caramel soft-serve

Berry Fizz Fragolino Red Sparkling Wine Float with vanilla soft-serve

Starting on Friday, September 22, the Disney 100 Purple Mickey Balloon Popcorn Bucket will be available at the popcorn carts around EPCOT!

Popcorn Carts Throughout EPCOT (Available starting Sept. 22)

Disney100 Purple Mickey Mouse Balloon Bucket

What do you think? Comment and let us know!

Source: Disney Parks Blog