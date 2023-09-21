New Disney100 Menu Items Coming To EPCOT’s Food and Wine Festival

Disney has announced that new Global Marketplaces will open on Friday, September 22. These new kiosks will offer new menu items inspired by the Disney100 celebration! They will be available through the next festival, EPCOT’s International Festival of Holidays, too.
NEW! Wine & Wedge (Available Sept. 22 through Dec. 30)
Food Items:
- Assorted Artisanal Cheeses and Accompaniments (Emile’s Fromage Montage)
- Boursin Fig & Balsamic Soufflé with fig tapenade (Emile’s Fromage Montage)
- Southern Pimento Cheese with bread-and-butter pickled vegetables and grilled bread (Emile’s Fromage Montage)
- Artist Palette of Wine and Cheese: Assorted Artisanal Cheeses paired with Selbach-Oster Zeltinger Sonnenuhr Riesling Spätlese, Hartley Apple Brandy, and Florida Orange Groves Winery Black and Blue Port
Beverages:
- Selbach-Oster Zeltinger Sonnenuhr Riesling Spätlese
- Hartley Apple Brandy
- Florida Orange Groves Winery Black and Blue Port
- Flight also available
NEW! Char & Chop (Available Sept. 22 through Dec. 30)
Food Items:
- Roasted Porchetta with lemon-parsley salsa verde and shaved fennel salad
- Grilled IMPOSSIBLE Spicy Sausage with herbed polenta, puttanesca sauce, and ricotta
- Meat Assorti: Trio of shaved meats with baby arugula, pickled mustard seeds, truffle oil, and grilled ciabatta
Beverages:
- Krombacher Pilsner
- North Coast Laguna Baja Vienna Lager
- Motorworks Brewing Midnight Espresso Coffee Porter
- GoGi ‘Birdie’ Pinot Noir
- Bloody Mary with Seaside Grown Bloody Mary Mix and Kurvball Barbecue Whiskey
- Beer Flight
NEW! Bubbles & Brine (Available Sept. 22 through Dec. 30)
Food Items:
- Jumbo Shrimp Cocktail with prosecco cocktail sauce and grilled lemon
- Jonah Crab Claw Cocktail with stone-ground mustard sauce
Beverages:
- Moët & Chandon Impérial
- Veuve Clicquot Rosé
- Dom Pérignon
NEW! Swirled Showcase (Coming Soon!)
Food Items:
- Mickey-shaped Liquid Nitro Cake
- Soft-serve in a Waffle Cone
- Vanilla
- Apple-Cinnamon
- Salted Caramel
- Cream Soda Float with vanilla soft-serve
- Fanta Grape Float with vanilla soft-serve
Beverages:
- Frozen Apple Pie (Non-alcoholic)
- Cinnamon Apple Cider (Non-alcoholic)
- 3 Daughters Toasted Coconut Porter
- 3 Daughters Toasted Coconut Porter Float with salted-caramel soft-serve
- Berry Fizz Fragolino Red Sparkling Wine Float with vanilla soft-serve
Starting on Friday, September 22, the Disney 100 Purple Mickey Balloon Popcorn Bucket will be available at the popcorn carts around EPCOT!
Popcorn Carts Throughout EPCOT (Available starting Sept. 22)
- Disney100 Purple Mickey Mouse Balloon Bucket
What do you think? Comment and let us know!
Source: Disney Parks Blog
