New Disney100 ‘Disneyland TV’ Ornament Arrives At Walt Disney World







Walt Disney’s anthology TV series, Disneyland (now known as The Wonderful World of Disney), gets a Sketchbook Ornament in honor of the 100th anniversary of The Walt Disney Company.

The ornament replicates a 1950s television set that comes with “flickering lights and synchronized sounds” when the knob on the front is adjusted. The screen plays the theme from the Disneyland TV show that originally aired in 1954:

“Walt Disney’s Disneyland…Each week as you enter this timeless land, one of these many worlds will open to you. Frontierland: tall tales and true from the legendary past. Tomorrowland: Promise of things to come. Adventureland: the wonder world of nature’s own realm. Fantasyland: the happiest kingdom of them all. Presenting this week, the Disneyland story!”

Even the A/V inputs and switches on the back of the television ornament resemble how they would appear on real 1950s TVs.

This ornament is now available at Walt Disney World and on shopDisney for $29.99.

Source: WDWNT