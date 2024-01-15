New Disney x Starbucks Red Minnie Mouse Tumbler and Collection Coming Soon







A new Starbucks Disney Red Minnie Mouse Collection is coming on January 29th. It’s a week late for National Polka Dot Day on January 22nd, but it’s still great for Minnie Mouse fans!

All we currently know is that there will be a Red Minnie Mouse Collection from Starbucks coming at the end of the month. Given that it’s called “collection,” I would assume it’s more than just the one tumbler and likely one for Walt Disney World and one for Disneyland.

Currently, Shop Disney does have several other Starbucks items available.

Including the Walt Disney World and Disneyland Starbucks Valentine’s Day tumblers.

The Cinderella Castle and Sleeping Beauty Castle tumblers.

Peach Punch tumblers for Walt Disney World and Disneyland.

As well as various other tumblers for different Walt Disney World theme parks or Disneyland and Walt Disney World.

