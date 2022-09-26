New Disney x Dooney Minnie Mouse Line Art Pieces Now Available

It’s Monday again so we have yet another new Dooney and Bourke x Disney collection. This time the print features Minnie Mouse done in a line art style. Three silhouettes are available on Shop Disney.
Minnie Mouse Line Art Small Zip Sac – $248
This piece measures 7 1/2” H x 6 1/4” W x 4” D with a strap length of 23 1/2.”
“The always fashionable Minnie brings her contemporary sense of style to the allover print on this simulated leather small zip sac from Dooney & Bourke. Featuring a bold graphic outline design incorporating Minnie, hearts, makeup essentials, and more, it’s both a work of art and an everyday essential.
- Allover print featuring Minnie
- Screen art on simulated leather
- Stitched leather finishings with pink edging
- Zip closure
- Exterior zip pocket
- Two interior slip pockets
- Interior key hook
- Goldtone hardware
- Fully lined
- Detachable, adjustable shoulder straps”
Minnie Mouse Line Art Backpack – $268
This piece measures 12” H x 8” W x 4” D.
“The always fashionable Minnie brings her contemporary sense of style to the allover print on this simulated leather backpack from Dooney & Bourke. Featuring a bold graphic outline design incorporating Minnie, hearts, makeup essentials, and more, it’s both a work of art and an everyday essential.
- Allover print featuring Minnie*
- Screen art on simulated leather*
- Stitched leather finishings with pink edging
- Zip closure with double zip pull
- Two exterior zip pockets
- Interior zip pocket
- Interior slip pocket
- Interior key hook
- Braided leather zip pulls
- Goldtone hardware
- Fully lined
- Top carry handle
- Adjustable shoulder straps”
Minnie Mouse Line Art Tote – $298
This piece measures 10 1/4” H x 11 3/4” W x 5 1/2” D with a handle drop of 10.”
“The always fashionable Minnie brings her contemporary sense of style to the allover print on this simulated leather tote bag from Dooney & Bourke. Featuring a bold graphic outline design incorporating Minnie, hearts, makeup essentials, and more, it’s both a work of art and an everyday essential.
- Allover print featuring Minnie
- Screen art on simulated leather
- Stitched leather finishings with pink edging
- Zip closure
- Exterior zip pocket
- Interior zip pocket
- Three interior slip pockets, including cell phone pocket
- Interior key hook
- Leather carry handles
- Goldtone hardware
- Fully lined“
These pieces are available on Shop Disney now!
