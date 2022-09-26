New Disney x Dooney Minnie Mouse Line Art Pieces Now Available

It’s Monday again so we have yet another new Dooney and Bourke x Disney collection. This time the print features Minnie Mouse done in a line art style. Three silhouettes are available on Shop Disney.

Let’s take a look!

This piece measures 7 1/2” H x 6 1/4” W x 4” D with a strap length of 23 1/2.”

“The always fashionable Minnie brings her contemporary sense of style to the allover print on this simulated leather small zip sac from Dooney & Bourke. Featuring a bold graphic outline design incorporating Minnie, hearts, makeup essentials, and more, it’s both a work of art and an everyday essential.

Allover print featuring Minnie

Screen art on simulated leather

Stitched leather finishings with pink edging

Zip closure

Exterior zip pocket

Two interior slip pockets

Interior key hook

Goldtone hardware

Fully lined

Detachable, adjustable shoulder straps”

This piece measures 12” H x 8” W x 4” D.

“The always fashionable Minnie brings her contemporary sense of style to the allover print on this simulated leather backpack from Dooney & Bourke. Featuring a bold graphic outline design incorporating Minnie, hearts, makeup essentials, and more, it’s both a work of art and an everyday essential.

Allover print featuring Minnie*

Screen art on simulated leather*

Stitched leather finishings with pink edging

Zip closure with double zip pull

Two exterior zip pockets

Interior zip pocket

Interior slip pocket

Interior key hook

Braided leather zip pulls

Goldtone hardware

Fully lined

Top carry handle

Adjustable shoulder straps”

This piece measures 10 1/4” H x 11 3/4” W x 5 1/2” D with a handle drop of 10.”

“The always fashionable Minnie brings her contemporary sense of style to the allover print on this simulated leather tote bag from Dooney & Bourke. Featuring a bold graphic outline design incorporating Minnie, hearts, makeup essentials, and more, it’s both a work of art and an everyday essential.

Allover print featuring Minnie

Screen art on simulated leather

Stitched leather finishings with pink edging

Zip closure

Exterior zip pocket

Interior zip pocket

Three interior slip pockets, including cell phone pocket

Interior key hook

Leather carry handles

Goldtone hardware

Fully lined“

These pieces are available on Shop Disney now!

What do you think? Comment and let us know!