New Disney Theme Park Sketchbook Ornaments Now Available

If you want to bring some Disney park attractions home for the holidays, you can! Disney has just released some new theme park attraction Sketchbook ornaments on the Disney Store!
These pieces can go on your tree, or you can display them on a shelf for year-round fun!
Let’s take a look!
It’s the first thing you see when you enter and the last thing you see when you leave the Magic Kingdom. The train station!
Walt Disney World Sketchbook Ornament – Main Street U.S.A. Railroad Station -$34.99
This ornament measures 4” high x 4 1/2” wide x 2 1/4” deep.
All aboard for a trip around The Magic Kingdom with this fully sculpted Sketchbook Ornament facade reproducing Walt Disney World Railroad’s Main Street U.S.A. Station.
Walt Disney World Sketchbook Ornament– Journey of the Little Mermaid Attraction – $34.99
The ornament measures 2 1/2” high x 4 1/4” wide x 1 3/4” deep.
“Discover a tiny treasure for your grotto in this fully sculpted Sketchbook Ornament facade of Walt Disney World’s Under the Sea – Journey of the Little Mermaid attraction (a.k.a. Prince Eric’s Castle).”
Walt Disney World Sketchbook Ornament – Space Mountain Attraction – $34.99
The ornament measures 3” high x 4 1/2” wide x 2 1/2” deep.
“Blast into the cosmic void with this fully sculpted Sketchbook Ornament facade reproducing Walt Disney World’s Space Mountain attraction.”
Walt Disney World Sketchbook Ornament – Pirates of the Caribbean Attraction – $34.99
This ornament measures 5 1/2” high x 4 1/4” wide x 2 1/4” deep.
“Discover a tiny treasure too good to bury with this fully sculpted Sketchbook Ornament facade of Walt Disney World’s Pirates of the Caribbean attraction.”
Walt Disney World Sketchbook Ornament – Peter Pan’s Flight – $34.99
The ornament measures 3” high x 4 1/4” wide x 1 3/4” deep.
“Spirits soar alongside this fully sculpted Sketchbook Ornament facade of Walt Disney World’s Peter Pan’s Flight attraction.”
Walt Disney World Sketchbook Ornament – Main Gate – $34.99
This ornament measures 2 3/4” high x 5” wide x 1” deep.
“Hosts Mickey and Minnie Mouse welcome you to The Most Magical Place on Earth with this fully sculpted Sketchbook Ornament reproducing Walt Disney World’s Main Gate facade.”
Disneyland Sign light-Up Sketchbook Ornament – $34.99
This ornament measures 2 3/4” high x 5” wide x 1” deep.
“Hosts Mickey and Minnie Mouse welcome you to The Happiest Place on Earth with this fully sculpted Sketchbook Ornament reproducing Disneyland’s classic Main Entrance marquee.”
These wonderful pieces are available now!
What do you think? Comment and let us know!
