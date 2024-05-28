New Disney Theme Park Sketchbook Ornaments Now Available







If you want to bring some Disney park attractions home for the holidays, you can! Disney has just released some new theme park attraction Sketchbook ornaments on the Disney Store!

These pieces can go on your tree, or you can display them on a shelf for year-round fun!

Let’s take a look!

It’s the first thing you see when you enter and the last thing you see when you leave the Magic Kingdom. The train station!

This ornament measures 4” high x 4 1/2” wide x 2 1/4” deep.

All aboard for a trip around The Magic Kingdom with this fully sculpted Sketchbook Ornament facade reproducing Walt Disney World Railroad’s Main Street U.S.A. Station.

The ornament measures 2 1/2” high x 4 1/4” wide x 1 3/4” deep.

“Discover a tiny treasure for your grotto in this fully sculpted Sketchbook Ornament facade of Walt Disney World’s Under the Sea – Journey of the Little Mermaid attraction (a.k.a. Prince Eric’s Castle).”

The ornament measures 3” high x 4 1/2” wide x 2 1/2” deep.

“Blast into the cosmic void with this fully sculpted Sketchbook Ornament facade reproducing Walt Disney World’s Space Mountain attraction.”

This ornament measures 5 1/2” high x 4 1/4” wide x 2 1/4” deep.

“Discover a tiny treasure too good to bury with this fully sculpted Sketchbook Ornament facade of Walt Disney World’s Pirates of the Caribbean attraction.”

The ornament measures 3” high x 4 1/4” wide x 1 3/4” deep.

“Spirits soar alongside this fully sculpted Sketchbook Ornament facade of Walt Disney World’s Peter Pan’s Flight attraction.”

This ornament measures 2 3/4” high x 5” wide x 1” deep.

“Hosts Mickey and Minnie Mouse welcome you to The Most Magical Place on Earth with this fully sculpted Sketchbook Ornament reproducing Walt Disney World’s Main Gate facade.”

This ornament measures 2 3/4” high x 5” wide x 1” deep.

“Hosts Mickey and Minnie Mouse welcome you to The Happiest Place on Earth with this fully sculpted Sketchbook Ornament reproducing Disneyland’s classic Main Entrance marquee.”

These wonderful pieces are available now!

