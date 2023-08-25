New Disney Springs Weekend Brunch Option – Frontera Cocina







The Chef Rick Bayless-owned Frontera Cocina announced that it would compete in the weekend brunch game at Disney Springs. Frontera Cocina begins serving a weekend brunch menu starting Saturday, August 26.

Disney Springs at Walt Disney World has become an excellent option for weekend brunch. At least half of the twenty-one table service options at Disney Springs already serve a weekend brunch menu. With the addition of Frontera Cocina, Disney Springs visitors have one more option.

Frontera Cocina announced this on social media. They also indicated that the new brunch menu starts this weekend. At the time of writing, we do not have many details besides a screenshot of the brunch menu.

For many reasons, Chef Rick Bayless could be declared famous in the culinary world. Frontera Cocina Mexicana, in Disney Springs, offers flavors from all over the regions of Mexico. A dining experience at Frontera Cocina Mexicana allows guests to explore all types of Mexican food. Guests will also experience that the cuisine here will look different from a Tex-Mex cooking style.

Based on that, Frontera Cocina’s brunch menu contains a few non-traditional items. Some will sound familiar, while others might not. The brunch menu items announced by Frontera Cocina all include eggs in some form. They are:

Frontera Cocina Brunch Menu items

Chilaquiles- poblano rajas, cotija and chihuahua cheese, black beans, tortilla strips, and a fried egg.

Huevos Rancheros- sunny side eggs, roasted tomato sauce, serrano, warm corn tortillas, avocado, black beans, refritos, queso fresco, and garden greens.

Huevos Motulenos- two fried eggs on a crispy tostada with roasted tomatoes, spicy habaneros, country ham, peas, sweet fried plantains, queso fresco, white onion, cilantro, and black bean refritos.

Huevos a la Mexicana- eggs scrambled with fresh tomatoes, serranos, red onion, and avocado. This comes with black bean refritos, salsa verde, and warm corn tortillas.

Each of these entrées may be upgraded by adding a protein. The protein options include grilled chicken breast, mojo garlic grilled shrimp, Creekstone Natural carne asada, and Gunthrop Farms chorizo. Side orders of applewood smoked bacon, eggs, and pancakes are also available.

With this being a weekend brunch menu, some cocktails are featured also. These range from an espresso beverage to a margarita or sangria portion size that serves six.

We expect high-quality Mexican cuisine for brunch here, like the lunch and dinner. Also, we look forward to giving this brunch menu a try ourselves. As always, eat like you mean it!