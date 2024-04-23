‘New Disney Series Goes Behind the Scenes of the Indiana Jones Stunt Show







How Happy Happens is Disney’s newest YouTube series, taking us behind the scenes to see the park’s most fantastic attractions! The premiere episode looks at the opening-day Hollywood Studios staple: Indiana Jones Epic Stunt Show Spectacular.

Since 1989, the Indiana Jones Stunt Show has been replicating key scenes from Raiders of the Lost Ark. It’s an impressive sight filled with dangerous-looking special effects and brought to life with a talented stunt crew.

The new series shows us the intricate systems and planning that go into pulling off a single 25-minute showtime. While the Spectacular does inform the general audience about the magic behind the SFX, How Happy Happens goes up close and personal.

Ever want to see the rolling ball trap up close? It’s in this video! Yes, that really is a 400 lbs. ball of rubber!

“In our premiere episode of How Happy Happens, meet Todd Tedsen, the resourceful props crew chief at the Indiana Jones Epic Stunt Show Spectacular. Inspired by his interactions with an Entertainment technician at Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, Todd discovered his aptitude for the entertainment industry, propelling him into a fulfilling career where he crafts and manages every detail, ensuring each show is an unforgettable adventure.“

It’s not all flashy stunts, explosions, and traps. Todd Tedsen’s work also includes creating props and the everyday maintenance required to keep the magic at Disney’s Hollywood Studios alive.

One of Tedsen’s jobs is tending to Indy’s whips. Who knew that something so iconic and simple would require so much care so they would give off a good crack sound?

The Indiana Jones Epic Stunt Show Spectacular isn’t without its issues. Sadly, in 2009, a performer (Anislav Varbanov) suffered a head injury during rehearsal, which led to his death.

What do you think of this new series and the other one we covered recently? Let us know!

[Source: Disney Parks YouTube Channel]