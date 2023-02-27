New ‘Disney Rabbits’ Dooney and Bourke Pieces Are Now Available







Good morning! It’s Monday so that means new merchandise on Shop Disney. Today we have a lot to cover including the new Disney x Dooney and Bourke ‘Disney Rabbits’ collection! This line contains three silhouettes.

“You’ll be so hoppy to carry around this bag featuring some of Disney’s beloved rabbits. The simulated leather bag from Dooney & Bourke features an allover print of such fluffy favorites as Pooh’s friend Rabbit, Wonderland’s White Rabbit and March Hare, and Briar Rose’s bunny friends.”

Let’s take a look!

This piece measures 7 1/2” H x 9 1/2” W x 4 3/4” D with a strap drop length of 25 1/4” and a handle drop length of 4 1/2.”

Allover artwork inspired by Disney rabbits*

Characters include Rabbit (The Adventures of Winnie the Pooh); White Rabbit and March Hare (Alice in Wonderland) and two rabbits from Sleeping Beauty

Screen art on coated cotton*

Genuine leather trims

Tab closure with magnetic snap fastening

Exterior zip pocket

Interior zip pocket

Two interior slip pockets

Interior cell phone pocket

Interior key hook

Adjustable, detachable leather shoulder strap

Rolled leather carry handles

Goldtone hardware

Fabric lined

This piece measures 9 1/4” H x 10” W x 4” D with a strap drop length of 12” and a handle drop length of 2”.

Allover artwork inspired by Disney rabbits*

Characters include Rabbit (The Adventures of Winnie the Pooh); White Rabbit and March Hare (Alice in Wonderland) and two rabbits from Sleeping Beauty

Screen art on coated cotton*

Genuine leather trims

Zip top closure

Exterior zip pocket

Interior zip pocket

Two interior slip pockets

Interior cell phone pocket

Interior key hook

Adjustable back straps

Rolled leather top carry handle

Goldtone hardware

Fabric lined

Metal feet

This piece measures 5 1/4” H x 8 1/4” W x 2 1/2” D with a strap drop length of 25 1/4.”

Allover artwork inspired by Disney rabbits*

Characters include Rabbit (The Adventures of Winnie the Pooh); White Rabbit and March Hare (Alice in Wonderland) and two rabbits from Sleeping Beauty

Screen art on coated cotton*

Genuine leather trims

Flap closure with magnetic snap fastening

Interior zip pocket

Interior key hook

Adjustable leather shoulder strap

Goldtone hardware