New ‘Disney Rabbits’ Dooney and Bourke Pieces Are Now Available

Good morning! It’s Monday so that means new merchandise on Shop Disney. Today we have a lot to cover including the new Disney x Dooney and Bourke ‘Disney Rabbits’ collection! This line contains three silhouettes.
“You’ll be so hoppy to carry around this bag featuring some of Disney’s beloved rabbits. The simulated leather bag from Dooney & Bourke features an allover print of such fluffy favorites as Pooh’s friend Rabbit, Wonderland’s White Rabbit and March Hare, and Briar Rose’s bunny friends.”
Let’s take a look!
Disney Rabbits Satchel Bag – $298
This piece measures 7 1/2” H x 9 1/2” W x 4 3/4” D with a strap drop length of 25 1/4” and a handle drop length of 4 1/2.”
- Allover artwork inspired by Disney rabbits*
- Characters include Rabbit (The Adventures of Winnie the Pooh); White Rabbit and March Hare (Alice in Wonderland) and two rabbits from Sleeping Beauty
- Screen art on coated cotton*
- Genuine leather trims
- Tab closure with magnetic snap fastening
- Exterior zip pocket
- Interior zip pocket
- Two interior slip pockets
- Interior cell phone pocket
- Interior key hook
- Adjustable, detachable leather shoulder strap
- Rolled leather carry handles
- Goldtone hardware
- Fabric lined
Disney Rabbits Backpack – $298
This piece measures 9 1/4” H x 10” W x 4” D with a strap drop length of 12” and a handle drop length of 2”.
- Allover artwork inspired by Disney rabbits*
- Characters include Rabbit (The Adventures of Winnie the Pooh); White Rabbit and March Hare (Alice in Wonderland) and two rabbits from Sleeping Beauty
- Screen art on coated cotton*
- Genuine leather trims
- Zip top closure
- Exterior zip pocket
- Interior zip pocket
- Two interior slip pockets
- Interior cell phone pocket
- Interior key hook
- Adjustable back straps
- Rolled leather top carry handle
- Goldtone hardware
- Fabric lined
- Metal feet
Disney Rabbits Crossbody Bag – $228
This piece measures 5 1/4” H x 8 1/4” W x 2 1/2” D with a strap drop length of 25 1/4.”
- Allover artwork inspired by Disney rabbits*
- Characters include Rabbit (The Adventures of Winnie the Pooh); White Rabbit and March Hare (Alice in Wonderland) and two rabbits from Sleeping Beauty
- Screen art on coated cotton*
- Genuine leather trims
- Flap closure with magnetic snap fastening
- Interior zip pocket
- Interior key hook
- Adjustable leather shoulder strap
- Goldtone hardware
