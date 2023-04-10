New Disney Parks Dooney and Bourke Collection By Joey ChouDropped on Shop Disney

Today we have a brand new Disney x Dooney and Bourke collection drop on Shop Disney! Designed by Joey Chou, these pretty pieces are done in a lovely purple color and features characters from the Disney parks.
Disney Parks Tote by Joey Chou – $328
The tote measures 11 1/4” H x 13 3/4” W x 5 1/4” D with a strap drop of 11 1/2.”
“Covered in colorful designs inspired by favorite characters, Disney Parks landmarks, attractions and more, this tote by Dooney & Bourke features the distinctive art style of Joey Chou. The spacious coated cotton bag has leather trim, pockets for all your daily essentials and includes a detachable leather tag celebrating the collaboration between Disney and the artist.
- Disney Parks design by Joey Chou
- Screen art on coated cotton
- Stitched leather finishings
- Zip top closure
- Interior zip pocket
- Two interior slip pockets
- Cell phone pocket
- Interior key hook
- Carry handles feature metal rings
- Silvertone hardware
- Metal feet
- Fully lined
- Removable leather tag with ”Design by Joey Chou for Disney”
- ”Dooney & Bourke Since 1975” embossed leather label inside
- ”Dooney & Bourke” embossed metal label on front”
Disney Parks Satchel By Joey Chou – $298
This piece measures 9 1/2” H x 12” W x 5 1/4” D.
“Covered in colorful designs inspired by favorite characters, Disney Parks landmarks, attractions and more, this satchel by Dooney & Bourke features the distinctive art style of Joey Chou. The spacious coated cotton bag has leather trim, pockets for all your daily essentials and includes a detachable leather tag celebrating the collaboration between Disney and the artist.
- Allover Disney Parks design by Joey Chou*
- Screen art on coated cotton*
- Stitched leather finishings
- Zip top closure with two braided leather zip pulls
- Interior zip pocket
- Two interior slip pockets
- Cell phone pocket
- Interior key hook
- Rolled leather carry handles
- Detachable, adjustable shoulder strap
- Silvertone hardware
- Metal feet
- Fully lined
- Removable leather tag with ”Design by Joey Chou for Disney”
Disney Parks Wallet by Joey Chou – $188.00
This piece measures 4 1/2” H x 8 1/2” W x 1” D with a wrist strap length of 7”
“Covered in colorful designs inspired by favorite characters, Disney Parks landmarks, attractions and more, this wallet by Dooney & Bourke features the distinctive art style of Joey Chou. The coated cotton purse has leather trim, compartments to keep your cash and cards organized and includes a detachable leather wrist strap for hands free convenience.
- Allover Disney Parks design by Joey Chou*
- Screen art on coated cotton*
- Stitched leather finishings
- Zip top closure with leather zip pull
- Interior zip compartment
- Two billfold compartments
- Twelve card pockets
- Accordion fold interior
- Silvertone hardware
- Removable leather wrist strap Lined
- ”Dooney & Bourke Since 1975” embossed leather label inside
- ”Dooney & Bourke” embossed metal label on front”
These pieces are available on Shop Disney now!
