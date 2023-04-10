New Disney Parks Dooney and Bourke Collection By Joey ChouDropped on Shop Disney







Today we have a brand new Disney x Dooney and Bourke collection drop on Shop Disney! Designed by Joey Chou, these pretty pieces are done in a lovely purple color and features characters from the Disney parks.

The tote measures 11 1/4” H x 13 3/4” W x 5 1/4” D with a strap drop of 11 1/2.”

“Covered in colorful designs inspired by favorite characters, Disney Parks landmarks, attractions and more, this tote by Dooney & Bourke features the distinctive art style of Joey Chou. The spacious coated cotton bag has leather trim, pockets for all your daily essentials and includes a detachable leather tag celebrating the collaboration between Disney and the artist.

Disney Parks design by Joey Chou

Screen art on coated cotton

Stitched leather finishings

Zip top closure

Interior zip pocket

Two interior slip pockets

Cell phone pocket

Interior key hook

Carry handles feature metal rings

Silvertone hardware

Metal feet

Fully lined

Removable leather tag with ”Design by Joey Chou for Disney”

”Dooney & Bourke Since 1975” embossed leather label inside

”Dooney & Bourke” embossed metal label on front”

This piece measures 9 1/2” H x 12” W x 5 1/4” D.

“Covered in colorful designs inspired by favorite characters, Disney Parks landmarks, attractions and more, this satchel by Dooney & Bourke features the distinctive art style of Joey Chou. The spacious coated cotton bag has leather trim, pockets for all your daily essentials and includes a detachable leather tag celebrating the collaboration between Disney and the artist.

Allover Disney Parks design by Joey Chou*

Screen art on coated cotton*

Stitched leather finishings

Zip top closure with two braided leather zip pulls

Interior zip pocket

Two interior slip pockets

Cell phone pocket

Interior key hook

Rolled leather carry handles

Detachable, adjustable shoulder strap

Silvertone hardware

Metal feet

Fully lined

Removable leather tag with ”Design by Joey Chou for Disney”

This piece measures 4 1/2” H x 8 1/2” W x 1” D with a wrist strap length of 7”

“Covered in colorful designs inspired by favorite characters, Disney Parks landmarks, attractions and more, this wallet by Dooney & Bourke features the distinctive art style of Joey Chou. The coated cotton purse has leather trim, compartments to keep your cash and cards organized and includes a detachable leather wrist strap for hands free convenience.

Allover Disney Parks design by Joey Chou*

Screen art on coated cotton*

Stitched leather finishings

Zip top closure with leather zip pull

Interior zip compartment

Two billfold compartments

Twelve card pockets

Accordion fold interior

Silvertone hardware

Removable leather wrist strap Lined

”Dooney & Bourke Since 1975” embossed leather label inside

”Dooney & Bourke” embossed metal label on front”

These pieces are available on Shop Disney now!

What do you think? Comment and let us know!