New Disney Parks Carrousel Dress and Hearts and Flowers Minnie Ears Now Available On Shop Disney

It’s Monday so that means a lot of new merchandise on Shop Disney! Today they have finally added the new Dress Shop Disney Parks Carrousel Dress, as well as a pretty set of Minnie Ears that look like they would go well together.
Let’s take a look!
Disney Parks Carrousel Dress – $198
Sizes 4-30W
It’s nice to see items come in the larger sizes!
“You’ll love taking a twirl in this elegant dress inspired by the popular Carrousel attractions at the Disney parks. The pink organza top skirt is circled with carrousel horses and flags while the contrasting white belt features a glamorous carrousel buckle.
- Pink organza top skirt with pleated hem and white circular design based on Carrousel attraction and featuring horses
- Pink underskirt
- Fitted pink bodice with shoulder straps
- Pink organza top layer with pleated short sleeves and hook fastener on back of neck
- White simulated leather belt with metal carrousel buckle
- Polyester“
The detailing is beautiful!
Hearts and Flowers Minnie Ear Headband – $34.99
“You’ll look sweeter and prettier than ever wearing this Minnie Mouse headband featuring pink fabric rosettes and a mesh bow covered in flocked hearts. Be mine!
- Minnie Mouse ear headband
- Ears covered with pink fabric rosettes
- Mesh bow with flocked hearts
- Floral bow center
- Metallic flecked fabric headband, ear covering and underlayer bow
- Non-slip velour interior”
These items are available on Shop Disney now!
What do you think? Comment and let us know!
Pirates & Princesses (PNP) is an independent, opinionated fan-powered news blog that covers Disney and Universal Theme Parks, Themed Entertainment and related Pop Culture from a consumer's point of view. Opinions expressed by our contributors do not necessarily reflect the views of PNP, its editors, affiliates, sponsors or advertisers. PNP is an unofficial news source and has no connection to The Walt Disney Company, NBCUniversal or any other company that we may cover.