New Disney Parks Carrousel Dress and Hearts and Flowers Minnie Ears Now Available On Shop Disney

It’s Monday so that means a lot of new merchandise on Shop Disney! Today they have finally added the new Dress Shop Disney Parks Carrousel Dress, as well as a pretty set of Minnie Ears that look like they would go well together.

Let’s take a look!

Sizes 4-30W

It’s nice to see items come in the larger sizes!

“You’ll love taking a twirl in this elegant dress inspired by the popular Carrousel attractions at the Disney parks. The pink organza top skirt is circled with carrousel horses and flags while the contrasting white belt features a glamorous carrousel buckle.

Pink organza top skirt with pleated hem and white circular design based on Carrousel attraction and featuring horses

Pink underskirt

Fitted pink bodice with shoulder straps

Pink organza top layer with pleated short sleeves and hook fastener on back of neck

White simulated leather belt with metal carrousel buckle

Polyester“

The detailing is beautiful!

“You’ll look sweeter and prettier than ever wearing this Minnie Mouse headband featuring pink fabric rosettes and a mesh bow covered in flocked hearts. Be mine!

Minnie Mouse ear headband

Ears covered with pink fabric rosettes

Mesh bow with flocked hearts

Floral bow center

Metallic flecked fabric headband, ear covering and underlayer bow

Non-slip velour interior”

These items are available on Shop Disney now!

What do you think? Comment and let us know!