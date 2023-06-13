New ‘Disney Junior’s Ariel’ Showing Announced For 2024







Disney hasn’t even finished the box office run for their live-action ‘Little Mermaid’ film and has already returned to animation but with the “new” version of Ariel. It seems that Disney Branded Television has announced a new Disney Junior show at the Annecy Animation Festival.

The new show will feature Ariel and animated Flounder (who looks like Flounder) for pre-schoolers.

It will follow an animated, live-action version of Ariel in animated form. The new show will also include King Triton, Ursula and Sebastian.

‘Disney Junior’s Ariel’ will take place in the film version of Atlantica set in the Caribbean instead of the Mediterranean and will release in 2024.

The synopsis for the show states:

“Driven by a deep and unending curiosity about the world around her, Ariel discovers land treasures, like a big floppy hat, squeaky rubber ducky and whisk, that she collects and keeps safe in her crystal cavern. Sometimes, Ariel uses the treasures to help solve problems. With each discovery, Ariel is filled with joy, and her mermaid tail, which changes colors depending on her emotions, lights up and shimmers.”

The light-up, shimmering tail seems like a toy-driven choice to me. That will sell dolls.

Alyssa Sapire, Senior VP of Development, Series and Strategy for Disney Junior, offered this statement on the new show:

“As we were developing ‘Disney Junior’s Ariel,’ we knew that we wanted to create an atmosphere that was vibrant and magical and showcased our young Ariel’s imagination, which, like our preschool audience watching at home, is as big as the sea.”

This new show is being produced by Lynne Southerland. Norma P. Sepulveda and Keith Wagner are listed as story editors with Kuni Tomita Bowen as a supervising director and Chrystin Garland as the art director.

The art style looks really cute! I will give it that.

Sources: Variety and TVLine