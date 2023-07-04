New Disney ily 4EVER Aladdin Doll, Accessory Packs and Fashion Packs Now Available







Shop Disney has dropped some new ily 4EVER dolls and fashions. Ily dolls are dolls that Disney bound as characters but don’t necessarily look like those characters. Here’s how Disney describes the doll line.

“Inspired by the confidence and style of today’s young dreamers, each Disney ily 4EVER doll comes with a surprise and the fashion-forward outfits and accessories can be mixed and matched so your child can create magic all their own.”

Now there are some new doll fashion packs and some are inspired by attractions like the Haunted Mansion. New accessory packs and a new Aladdin-inspired doll. Let’s take a look!

“Will it be a thousand-and-one adventures in Agrabah, thrill seeking at a Disney Park or hanging out with friends close to home? There’s a whole world of possibilities with this Disney ily 4EVER doll inspired by Aladdin. Wearing shorts and t-shirt honoring Aladdin’s pal Abu, this fully poseable doll also comes with a cool Agrabah print shirt, a Mickey Mouse pretend balloon that holds a surprise, and more.

Disney ily 4EVER doll inspired by Aladdin

Outfit inspired by Aladdin: shorts, t-shirt, shirt, hip pack, shoes, Mickey Mouse ear hat, watch and cuff

Mickey Mouse pretend balloon has one of 10 hidden park snack surprises inside, but you won’t know which one you have until you open it

Additional Disney ily 4EVER doll outfits and accessories sold separately, subject to availability

Fully poseable

Realistic, rooted hair

Comes in an illustrated window box

Inspired by Disney’s Aladdin (1992)

11″ doll.“

“There’s no turning back from the fun with this Disney ily 4EVER fashion pack inspired by The Haunted Mansion. This eight-piece set features a gloriously spooky outfit that captures the spirit of the beloved Disneyland and Walt Disney World attraction. Your little mortal will love it all so much, from the batty Minnie Mouse ear headband to the Madame Leota handbag, they’ll hurry back to play again and again.

Eight-piece set includes top, skirt, tank, stockings, shoes, Minnie Mouse ear headband, necklace and handbag

Fits all Disney ily 4EVER 11” dolls

Disney ily 4EVER dolls sold separately, subject to availability

Inspired by The Haunted Mansion attraction at Disneyland and Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom“

“Hang onto your hats because this here’s the Disney ily 4EVER fashion pack inspired by Big Thunder Mountain Railroad attraction at Disneyland and Walt Disney World. The seven-piece set includes an outfit and accessories that capture the fun and excitement of the Frontierland attraction. Your little ”wild” one will have so much fun dressing up their Disney ily 4EVER doll in a look inspired by Big Thunder Mountain Railroad they’re bound to lose all track of time.

Seven-piece set includes jacket, top, shorts, handbag, Minnie Mouse ear headband, sunglasses and shoes

Fits all Disney ily 4EVER 11” dolls

Disney ily 4EVER dolls sold separately, subject to availability

Inspired by Big Thunder Mountain Railroad attraction at Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort“

“It’s off to the tea party with their Disney ily 4EVER doll when they deck them out in this Disney ily 4EVER fashion pack inspired by the Mad Tea Party attraction at Disneyland and Walt Disney World. Blooming with rich florals and other design elements that call to mind Walt Disney’s Alice in Wonderland, this seven-piece set includes a pretty outfit complete with a Minnie Mouse ear headband. Your little one won’t be able to resist taking it for a spin.

Seven-piece set includes pullover, skirt, t-shirt, Minnie Mouse ear headband, necklace, handbag and boots

Fits all Disney ily 4EVER 11” dolls

Disney ily 4EVER dolls sold separately, subject to availability

Inspired by the Mad Tea Party attraction at Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort

Inspired by Walt Disney’s Alice and Wonderland (1951)“

“Your little star and their favorite Disney ily 4EVER doll can relive the thrills of a favorite Disney Park attraction with this Disney ily 4EVER doll fashion pack inspired by Space Mountain. This eight-piece set includes an out-of-this-world ensemble featuring a top, joggers and a cropped hoodie with the iconic Space Mountain attraction logo, plus a doll-size Mickey Mouse ear headband and mug modeled after Space Mountain. Also included are shoes and a pretend notebook and pen, so your young thrill seeker can imagine writing about their dreams and adventures.

Eight-piece set includes top, joggers, cropped hoodie, shoes, mug, ear headband, pretend notebook and pretend pen

Fits all Disney ily 4EVER 11” dolls

Disney ily 4EVER dolls sold separately, subject to availability

Inspired by Space Mountain attraction at Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort“

“Shall they host a royal gala or embark on a glamorous adventure to save the day? The world is at their feet with this Disney ily 4EVER fashion pack inspired by Jasmine. The seven-piece set centers around a gorgeous gown with a peacock feather print, but as Jasmine once sang, she’s ”so much more than a peacock princess.” Together your little dreamer and their Disney ily 4EVER doll can soar all on their own…and look fabulous doing it.

Seven-piece set includes gown, handbag, shoes, earrings, bracelets and jewelry dish

Fits all Disney ily 4EVER 11” dolls

Disney ily 4EVER dolls sold separately, subject to availability

Inspired by Disney’s Aladdin (1992)“

“Say bonjour to this Disney ily 4EVER fashion pack inspired by Belle, featuring a complete outfit that makes every day feel more special than the day before. This seven-piece set is designed with Disney’s Beauty and the Beast in mind, with a rose and teapot print dress, an Eiffel Tower necklace, a rose print wallet and more. Your little dreamer will love to dress up their Disney ily 4EVER doll and see what adventure unfolds next.

Seven-piece set includes dress, shoes, handbag, necklace, wallet, sunglasses and earrings

Fits all Disney ily 4EVER 11” dolls

Disney ily 4EVER dolls sold separately, subject to availability

Inspired by Disney’s Beauty and the Beast (1991)”

“Go ahead, venture into the west wing or explore the Black Forest. Imaginations are set free with this Disney ily 4EVER fashion pack inspired by the Beast. From the cool jacket with a layered hoodie and a top with spray paint-inspired graphics to the epic shades and chunky boots, this seven-piece set proves that being stylish is frightfully easy.

Seven-piece set includes jacket with built-in hoodie, top, jeans, necklace, handbag, sunglasses and boots

Fits all Disney ily 4EVER 11” dolls

Disney ily 4EVER dolls sold separately, subject to availability

Inspired by Disney’s Beauty and the Beast (1991)”

“Let their imagination cast a spell with this Disney ily 4EVER doll fashion pack inspired by Dr. Facilier from Disney’s The Princess and the Frog. Also known as the Shadow Man, he may be fearsome but he’s also fiercely stylish. Inspired by his spellbinding look, this set includes a camo hoodie with skull art, a spooky tee, shorts with the ”Other Side” print and more. The future looks bright for your little dreamer and their Disney ily 4EVER doll who are never in anybody’s shadow.

Seven-piece set includes hoodie, tee, shorts, socks, shoes, hip pack and pretend watch

Fits all Disney ily 4EVER 11” dolls

Disney ily 4EVER dolls sold separately, subject to availability

Inspired by Disney’s The Princess and the Frog (2009)”

“Will it be a day of competing in the Highland Games or hanging out with bear-y mischievous siblings? Perhaps playtime is best left to the will o’ the wisps. Anything is possible with this Disney ily 4EVER fashion pack inspired by Merida. The nine-piece set captures the style and attitude of Disney’s Brave with a tee, hoodie, skirt and stylish accessories that will inspire your little fashionista to follow their own imagination wherever it leads.

Nine-piece set includes hoodie, T-shirt, skirt, handbag, shoes, necklace, belt, glasses and earrings

Fits all Disney ily 4EVER 11” dolls

Disney ily 4EVER dolls sold separately, subject to availability

Inspired by Disney’s Brave (2012)“

“Catching waves on the open seas or soaking up the fun on shore, your child’s imagination leads the way with this Disney ily 4EVER fashion pack inspired by Moana. The eight-piece set includes a cute bathing suit, handbag, shoes, jewelry, hat and poncho for a complete look that’s sure to spark the beginning of endless adventures.

Eight-piece set includes hat, poncho, earrings, bracelet, bathing suit, sunglasses, shoes and handbag

Fits all Disney ily 4EVER 11” dolls

Disney ily 4EVER dolls sold separately, subject to availability

Inspired by Disney’s Moana (2016)“

“Do you want to build a snow day wardrobe? Everything your little dreamer needs to outfit their Disney ily 4EVER doll for a brrrr-illiant day is in this Disney ily 4EVER fashion pack inspired by Anna. From a colorful jacket and a t-shirt with Sven the reindeer’s sweet face to pretty socks and an Olaf handbag, this eight-piece set brings the fun of Disney’s Frozen to playtime.

Eight-piece set includes jacket, t-shirt, skirt, shoes, glasses, socks, headband and handbag

Fits all Disney ily 4EVER 11” dolls

Disney ily 4EVER dolls sold separately, subject to availability

Inspired by Disney’s Frozen (2013)“

“Invite friends over for a BBQ on the beach or take the Sebastian swim ring out on the water with this Disney ily 4EVER accessory pack inspired by Ariel. This 10-piece set includes all the thingamabobs and whatsits your Disney ily 4EVER doll needs to be a part of the most unforgettable summer day any time of year.

10-piece set includes pretend hamburgers, cans of soda, ketchup, grill, spatula, sunscreen, beach chair, beach towel and swim ring

Fits all Disney ily 4EVER 11” dolls

Disney ily 4EVER dolls sold separately, subject to availability

Inspired by Disney’s The Little Mermaid (1989)“

“Imagine a sleepover at Space Mountain or a night under the stars gazing up at the galaxy. The sky’s the limit for your little adventurer with this Disney ily 4EVER doll accessory pack inspired by Space Mountain. The stellar 11-piece set includes everything they need for an imaginary campout with their favorite Disney ily 4EVER doll, from a pretend telescope and notebook to a doll-size sleeping bag and pretend slice of pizza. After all, space explorers do get hungry.

11-piece set includes pretend sleeping bag, telescope, lantern, pizza, popcorn, pillow, notebook, pen, water bottle, mug and flashlight

Fits all Disney ily 4EVER 11” dolls

Disney ily 4EVER dolls sold separately, subject to availability

Inspired by Space Mountain attraction at Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort“

“With passport at the ready and a little pup to love, this Disney ily 4EVER accessory pack inspired by Belle has everything your little dreamer needs to send their Disney ily 4EVER doll off on adventures in style. This 11-piece set also includes a pretend suitcase, pet carrier and more, plus a pretend laptop so they can imagine Belle writing a book about her travels.

11-piece set includes pretend suitcase, laptop, dog, pet carrier, neck pillow, headphones, toothbrush, toothpaste, compact and brush and passport

Fits all Disney ily 4EVER 11” dolls

Disney ily 4EVER dolls sold separately, subject to availability

Inspired by Disney’s Beauty and the Beast (1991)“

These new items are available now.

What do you think? Comment and let us know!