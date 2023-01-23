New Disney Homestead Collection Dinnerware Arrives on Shop Disney







If pink, cream and Disney are your favorite colors, then I have some news for you! Shop Disney has just posted some new Disney Homestead Collection dinnerware in pink, cream, grey and gold.

Let’s take a look!

These ceramic salad plates measure 7 1/4” in diameter x 1” H.

“Make any meal feel like a special occasion with this Mickey Mouse salad plate set. The latest release in the Disney Homestead Collection, this ceramic four-piece set features four elegant patterns. A perfect housewarming or hostess gift, or a special treat for your own table, they come stacked and tied with a cloth ribbon.

Set of four ceramic salad plates

Mickey icon and arrow pattern

Comes tied in a stack with a cloth ribbon

Part of the Disney Homestead Collection

Wash thoroughly before first use

Microwave and dishwasher safe“

This stoneware (ceramic) mug measures 4” H x 3 1/2” in diameter and holds 13 oz.

“Mickey’s in the pink on this ceramic mug that features an allover raised icon design. With its contrasting handle providing a golden touch, it’ll provide a taster of our leading mouse with every brew.

Hot beverage mug

Allover raised Mickey Mouse icon pattern

Golden handle

Matte finish

Wash thoroughly before first use

Microwave and dishwasher safe“

These stoneware plates measure 10” in diameter.

“Set an elegant table for two with this Mickey Mouse dinner plate set. Raised Mickey icons form an elegantly monochromatic design around the rim. The set of two stoneware dishes makes a lovely gift for someone special, especially if that someone special is you.

Set of two dinner plates

White stoneware

Elegant raised Mickey Mouse icon pattern on rim

Matte finish

Part of the Disney Homestead Collection

Wash thoroughly before first use

Microwave and dishwasher safe“

This stoneware baking dish measures approx. 8” x 9 3/4” x 3” and holds 73 oz.

“What magic will you create in this Mickey Mouse stoneware baking dish? The possibilities are endless with this versatile dish featuring embossed Mickey and feather icons. Part of the Disney Homestead Collection, it’s made especially for all the love you put into everything you bake.

Mickey Mouse and feather embossed icons

Sculpted handles

Part of the Disney Homestead Collection

Wash thoroughly before first use“

These pieces are now available on Shop Disney!

What do you think? Comment and let us know!