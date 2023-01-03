New Disney Fantasyland Dooney and Bourke Pieces Now On Shop Disney

Dooney and Bourke have once again teamed up with Disney for a new design. This time Fantasyland is the focus with elements from both Walt Disney World and Disneyland.
There are two silhouettes available.
Fantasyland Satchel – $298
This piece measures 9 1/2” H x 12” W x 5 1/4” D with a handle drop length of 4” and a strap drop length of 15 1/2.”
“Carry around happy memories of your trips to Fantasyland wherever you go with this stylish satchel from Dooney & Bourke. The simulated leather bag has a colorful allover design featuring popular landmarks found at the theme land plus Disneyland and Walt Disney World symbols.
- Allover pattern inspired by Fantasyland*
- Screen art on coated cotton*
- Genuine leather trims
- Zip top closure with braided leather pulls
- Three interior slip pockets, including cell phone pocket
- Interior zip pocket
- Interior key hook
- Goldtone hardware
- Leather carry handles
- Detachable, adjustable shoulder strap
- Fabric lined
- Metal feet“
Fantasyland Wristlet Wallet – $168
The wristlet/wallet measures 4 1/2” H x 8 1/4” W x 1” D (when closed) with a strap length of 7” L.
“Carry your fondest dreams from Fantasyland in our zip wallet by Dooney & Bourke. A retro-styled pattern featuring Disneyland and Walt Disney World icons makes fashion fantasies come true in coated cotton with fine leather finishings.
- Allover print includes Fantasyland icons (tea cups, carrousel, castle, clock, Casey Jr. and more), plus Disneyland and Walt Disney World ”D” icons*
- Screen art on coated cotton
- Stitched leather finishings
- Zip closure with leather pull
- Interior zip compartment
- Two billfold compartments
- Twelve card pockets
- Accordion fold interior
- Goldtone hardware
- Removable leather wrist strap
- Lined“
I just love the retro design, color scheme and feel of this print!
What do you think? Comment and let us know!
