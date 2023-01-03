New Disney Fantasyland Dooney and Bourke Pieces Now On Shop Disney

Dooney and Bourke have once again teamed up with Disney for a new design. This time Fantasyland is the focus with elements from both Walt Disney World and Disneyland.

There are two silhouettes available.

This piece measures 9 1/2” H x 12” W x 5 1/4” D with a handle drop length of 4” and a strap drop length of 15 1/2.”

“Carry around happy memories of your trips to Fantasyland wherever you go with this stylish satchel from Dooney & Bourke. The simulated leather bag has a colorful allover design featuring popular landmarks found at the theme land plus Disneyland and Walt Disney World symbols.

Allover pattern inspired by Fantasyland*

Screen art on coated cotton*

Genuine leather trims

Zip top closure with braided leather pulls

Three interior slip pockets, including cell phone pocket

Interior zip pocket

Interior key hook

Goldtone hardware

Leather carry handles

Detachable, adjustable shoulder strap

Fabric lined

Metal feet“

The wristlet/wallet measures 4 1/2” H x 8 1/4” W x 1” D (when closed) with a strap length of 7” L.

“Carry your fondest dreams from Fantasyland in our zip wallet by Dooney & Bourke. A retro-styled pattern featuring Disneyland and Walt Disney World icons makes fashion fantasies come true in coated cotton with fine leather finishings.

Allover print includes Fantasyland icons (tea cups, carrousel, castle, clock, Casey Jr. and more), plus Disneyland and Walt Disney World ”D” icons*

Screen art on coated cotton

Stitched leather finishings

Zip closure with leather pull

Interior zip compartment

Two billfold compartments

Twelve card pockets

Accordion fold interior

Goldtone hardware

Removable leather wrist strap

Lined“

I just love the retro design, color scheme and feel of this print!

What do you think? Comment and let us know!