New Disney English Ladies Tea Pots and Tea Cups Coming Soon







Disney is celebrating its 100-year anniversary, and in honor of this anniversary, many products are releasing, including some amazing pieces as part of the Disney English Ladies Collection by Enesco.

Let’s take a look!

“What have we here? That looks like Moana’s pet pig Pua perched on top of an ingenious teapot/cup/saucer combo – and so it is! The teapot nestles inside the cup, and they both sit comfortably on the saucer. All three pieces are festively decorated in bright colors and Moana movie style, including Heihei, Moana’s rooster! Seriously, you don’t want to miss this happy way to enjoy your morning or afternoon tea. The English Ladies tea set measures about 7 1/2-inches tall x 7 1/2-inches long x 6 7/10-inches wide.”

“Just about as clever as the adorable blue alien perched on top of it, this cute and colorful English Ladies tea set has about everything you need for your morning tea – teapot (that nests in the cup), cup, and saucer – all beautifully decorated in Lilo & Stitch style. What do you say? Are you up for tea with Stitch? The set measures about 7 1/2-inches tall x 7 1/2-inches long x 6 7/10-inches wide.”

“A teapot fit for a princess! Created in beautiful bone china and lavished with elaborate real platinum detail, this 5 1/10-inch tall English Ladies teapot will hold up to 32 ounces of your favorite tea. It’s a limited edition for Disney’s 100th anniversary, so if you want one, you need to act now.”

“Perfect for a tea party with your little princess or as an addition to your amazing collection, this English Ladies sugar bowl and creamer set is simple, elegant, and beautiful. The creamer measures approximately 3-inches tall, and both pieces are finely crafted of bone china, with real platinum accents. This set is a treasure you’ll treasure for years to come. Hand wash only. Not dishwasher safe. Do not microwave.”

“Exquisitely crafted of bone china and measuring about 6 1/2-inches in diameter x 3-inches tall, this enchanting cup and saucer set is sure to make Ariel’s legion of fans smile. It features a delightful image of “the little mermaid” on the inside of the cup and multiple movie-based images around the outside of both pieces.”

“The high-spirited daughter of the sultan in Disney’s Aladdin film can now appear before your eyes when you sip your tea or coffee from this 8-ounce English Ladies cup and saucer set. Jasmine’s captivating image is on the inside of the cup, and other movie-related imagery adorns the outside and the saucer. Both pieces are made of fine bone china, and the set measures about 6 1/2-inches in diameter x 3-inches tall.”

““Cinderella, Cinderella, Cinderella!” You can sing her praises as you sip your tea or coffee from this delightful blue cup and saucer that matches her elegant ball gown. And look for her magic coach and glass slippers there, too! The set is made of bone china and measures about 6 1/2-inches in diameter x 3-inches tall.”

“Beautiful Belle is the star in the artwork on this golden-yellow tea set from Enesco. But if you look closely, you’ll spot the Beast behind her and numerous other Beauty and the Beast images circling both the cup and saucer. Made of bone china, the set measures approximately 6 1/2-inches in diameter x 3-inches tall.”

“Looking as lovely as ever as she poses with a bouquet of flowers, the fairest one in the land adorns the inside of the cup in this English Ladies Snow White cup and saucer set. You’ll also find other related images around the saucer and outside of the cup. The pair is fashioned of bone china and measures approximately 6 1/2-inches in diameter x 3-inches tall. “

Mickey and Friends Pieces

A charming vintage set inspired by Disney’s Mickey Mouse!

Celebrate Disney’s 100th Anniversary in style! This Disney English Ladies Disney 100 Mickey Mouse and Friends Cup and Saucer Set is made of fine bone china and features platinum details combined with nostalgic artwork your favorite mouse pair. This stunning vintage set measures approximately 3-inches tall and comes in closed-box packaging.“

“Minnie Mouse gets her own English Ladies cup and saucer set! You’ll find her stylized depiction (complete with bow) along with images of Donald, Goofy, and the rest in a beautiful design you’re sure you love.”

“My, that cup and saucer set are bloody interesting. That is Mickey Mouse in artsy form in those modern images, but maybe not as you’ve seen him before. Very cool, though! Plus, you’ll find Goofy and his other buddies also represented in this English ladies-style Disney cup and saucer set from Enesco.”

Disney Villain Pieces

“Cruella baby, where have you been? When it comes to Disney villains, this gal is near or at the top of the list. Regardless, her fame and popularity require that she have her own English Ladies cup and saucer set – and here it is! Whether you love her or hate her – or both – you’ll love this. Crafted in bone china and hand decorated, with every detail carefully thought out to be just how Cruella would like, it’s covered with images of the “wretched” doggies and measures about 3-inches tall.”

“Feeling a bit maleficent today? Well, this 3-inch tall Disney English Ladies Sleeping Beauty Maleficent Cup and Saucer Set is just what you need! With its stunning black and real platinum detailing, it’s a marvelous and sophisticated way to celebrate your dark side while you sip your tea or coffee and contemplate your next mischievous and perhaps baleful deed.”

“The sea witch in all her glory! Straight out of Disney’s The Little Mermaid, villainous Ursula adorns this bone-china cup and saucer set in striking black and real platinum detail. It measures about 3-inches tall.”

