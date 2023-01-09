New Disney Dooney and Bourke Donald and Daisy Valentine’s Day Bags Now Available

They are finally here! The highly anticipated Donald and Daisy Valentine’s Day themed Dooney and Bourke pieces are now available on Shop Disney!
Let’s take a look!
Donald and Daisy Satchel – $248
This piece measures 8 1/4” H x 10” W x 6” D with a strap length of 23” and a handle drop length of 4 1/2”
“Birds of a feather stick together, especially when they’re ”wild about” each other like Donald and Daisy. The loving couple is featured surrounded by hearts in the romantic allover design of this simulated leather satchel from Dooney & Bourke.
- Allover print featuring Donald and Daisy Duck*
- Screen art on simulated leather*
- Stitched leather finishings with pink edging
- Zip closure
- Exterior zip pocket
- Three interior slip pockets including cell phone pocket
- Interior key hook
- Goldtone hardware
- Fully lined
- Metal feet
- Detachable, adjustable shoulder strap“
Donald and Daisy Zip Sac – $248
This bag measures 7 1/2” H x 6 1/4” W x 4” D with a strap length of 23 1/2”
“Birds of a feather stick together, especially when they’re ”wild about” each other like Donald and Daisy. The loving couple is featured surrounded by hearts in the romantic allover design of this simulated leather small zip sac from Dooney & Bourke.
- Allover print featuring Donald and Daisy Duck*
- Screen art on simulated leather*
- Stitched leather finishings with pink edging
- Zip closure
- Exterior zip pocket
- Two interior slip pockets
- Interior key hook
- Goldtone hardware
- Fully lined
- Detachable, adjustable shoulder strap“
Donald and Daisy Tote Bag – $268
This piece measures 10 1/2” H x 11 3/4” W x 3 1/2” D with a handle drop length: 11 1/2.”
“Birds of a feather stick together, especially when they’re ”wild about” each other like Donald and Daisy. The loving couple is featured surrounded by hearts in the romantic allover design of this simulated leather tote bag from Dooney & Bourke.
- Allover print featuring Donald and Daisy Duck*
- Screen art on simulated leather*
- Stitched leather finishings with pink edging
- Zip closure
- Front and back slip pockets
- Interior zip pocket
- Three interior& slip pockets including cell phone pocket
- Interior key hook
- Goldtone hardware
- Fully lined
- Metal feet“
You can get these pieces on Shop Disney now!
Pirates & Princesses (PNP) is an independent, opinionated fan-powered news blog that covers Disney and Universal Theme Parks, Themed Entertainment and related Pop Culture from a consumer's point of view. Opinions expressed by our contributors do not necessarily reflect the views of PNP, its editors, affiliates, sponsors or advertisers. PNP is an unofficial news source and has no connection to The Walt Disney Company, NBCUniversal or any other company that we may cover.