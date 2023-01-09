New Disney Dooney and Bourke Donald and Daisy Valentine’s Day Bags Now Available

They are finally here! The highly anticipated Donald and Daisy Valentine’s Day themed Dooney and Bourke pieces are now available on Shop Disney!

Let’s take a look!

This piece measures 8 1/4” H x 10” W x 6” D with a strap length of 23” and a handle drop length of 4 1/2”

“Birds of a feather stick together, especially when they’re ”wild about” each other like Donald and Daisy. The loving couple is featured surrounded by hearts in the romantic allover design of this simulated leather satchel from Dooney & Bourke.

Allover print featuring Donald and Daisy Duck*

Screen art on simulated leather*

Stitched leather finishings with pink edging

Zip closure

Exterior zip pocket

Three interior slip pockets including cell phone pocket

Interior key hook

Goldtone hardware

Fully lined

Metal feet

Detachable, adjustable shoulder strap“

This bag measures 7 1/2” H x 6 1/4” W x 4” D with a strap length of 23 1/2”

“Birds of a feather stick together, especially when they’re ”wild about” each other like Donald and Daisy. The loving couple is featured surrounded by hearts in the romantic allover design of this simulated leather small zip sac from Dooney & Bourke.

Allover print featuring Donald and Daisy Duck*

Screen art on simulated leather*

Stitched leather finishings with pink edging

Zip closure

Exterior zip pocket

Two interior slip pockets

Interior key hook

Goldtone hardware

Fully lined

Detachable, adjustable shoulder strap“

This piece measures 10 1/2” H x 11 3/4” W x 3 1/2” D with a handle drop length: 11 1/2.”

“Birds of a feather stick together, especially when they’re ”wild about” each other like Donald and Daisy. The loving couple is featured surrounded by hearts in the romantic allover design of this simulated leather tote bag from Dooney & Bourke.

Allover print featuring Donald and Daisy Duck*

Screen art on simulated leather*

Stitched leather finishings with pink edging

Zip closure

Front and back slip pockets

Interior zip pocket

Three interior& slip pockets including cell phone pocket

Interior key hook

Goldtone hardware

Fully lined

Metal feet“

You can get these pieces on Shop Disney now!