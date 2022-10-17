New Disney CRISLU Pieces Now Available

Mondays are always busy on ShopDisney.com. This is the day most of the new Disney merchandise drops happen and today is no exception. Now we have several new CRISLU pieces that are available.

Let’s take a look!

Sizes 6-9 available

I think I would actually punch myself in the face with this piece. If you get one for each finger you would have some serious brass knuckle type action going on.

The ring measures 26mm H x 31.5mm W x 1.8mm D. That’s like an inch high!

“Mickey’s fa-mouse ear hat provides the inspiration behind this ring design from CRISLU. Fashioned in .925 sterling silver, the ears feature pavé handset flawless cubic zirconia which extend around half the band, which is finished in 18k yellow gold.

Mickey Mouse ear hat ring with handset flawless cubic zirconia

.925 sterling silver finished in 18k yellow gold

Available in ring sizes 6-9

Lifetime Warranty“

These measure 8mm H x 6.6mm W x 1mm D

“You’ll sparkle happily ever after in these fairytale earrings from CRISLU. Fashioned in sterling silver with a platinum finish, they feature a die-cut design of the Fantasyland Castle accented with handset flawless cubic zirconia.

Die-cut Fantasyland Castle design with handset flawless cubic zirconia

.925 sterling silver with a platinum finish

Post pierced

Lifetime Warranty

Part of the Disney Parks Jewelry Collection by CRISLU“

This one comes in two color options: “Yellow Gold” or “Platinum”

The chain on this is adjustable from 6 1/2” to 7 1/2” and the Mickey icon charm measures 8.6mm H x 10.5mm W x 3.16mm D.

“Mickey’s sparkling character is captured in the handset flawless cubic zirconia that form this icon bracelet by CRISLU. The clear faceted stones are complemented by the sterling silver setting and chain, which is available in either an 18k yellow gold or platinum finish.

Mickey Mouse icon with handset flawless cubic zirconia

.925 sterling silver finished in either 18k yellow gold or platinum

Adjustable

Extender includes stud with flawless cubic zirconia“

You can choose between “Yellow Gold” and “Platinum.”

These earrings measure 8.7mm H x 10.7mm W x 4.3mm D.

“Mickey’s sparkling character is captured in the handset flawless cubic zirconia that form these icon earrings by CRISLU. The clear faceted stones are complemented by the sterling silver setting finished in a choice of either 18k yellow gold or platinum.

Mickey Mouse icons with handset flawless cubic zirconia

.925 sterling silver finished in either 18k yellow gold or platinum

Post pierced

Lifetime Warranty“

These earrings measure 30mm H x 9.5mm W x 1.4mm D

“Your heart is sure to rise when you wear these dazzling Mickey earrings. Crafted in sterling silver with an 18k yellow gold finish and encrusted with handset flawless cubic zirconia, these drop earrings by CRISLU feature a Mickey icon dangling beneath a heart.

Mickey Mouse icons and hearts feature handset flawless cubic zirconia

.925 sterling silver settings and chains finished in 18k yellow gold

Post pierced

Lifetime Warranty

Part of the Disney Parks Jewelry Collection by CRISLU“

The necklace measures 16″-18″ L and the pendant measures 14mm H x 15.3mm W x 10mm D.

“Mickey Mouse brings his dazzling personality to this drop pendant necklace by CRISLU featuring his iconic outline made up by a genuine freshwater pearl, cubic zirconia and sterling silver plated in 18k yellow gold.

Genuine freshwater pearl

.925 sterling silver

18k yellow gold finish

Stones in ear are hand set flawless cubic zirconia

Adjustable chain link necklace

Extender with stud charm inset with cubic zirconia“

This necklace is available in “Yellow Gold” or “Platinum.” It features and adjustable chain that goes from 16″-17″-18″ long and features a pendant that measures 8.6mm H x 10.5mm W x 3.16mm D.

“Mickey’s sparkling character is captured in the handset flawless cubic zirconia that form this icon necklace by CRISLU. The clear faceted stones are complemented by the sterling silver setting and chain, which is available in either an 18k yellow gold or platinum finish.

Mickey Mouse icon with handset flawless cubic zirconia

.925 sterling silver finished in either 18k yellow gold or platinum

Adjustable

Lifetime Warranty“

You can purchase these items, and other CRISLU pieces, on ShopDisney.com now.

What do you think? Comment and let us know!