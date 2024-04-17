New Disney Castle Starbucks Tumblers Coming Soon







Disney and Starbucks are once again teaming up for Disney Castle Starbucks Tumbler, which will be coming soon to Disney parks and DisneyStore.com.

The new design features a geographic print and should be available for both Disneyland and Walt Disney World. It has a release date of April 22, 2024.

Several Starbucks steel water bottles and tumblers are available on Shop Disney. They range in price from $29.99 – $49.99

Here are some that are currently available:

Minnie Mouse Disneyland- $49.99

Minnie Mouse Walt Disney World – $49.99

Disney Partners Geometric Tumbler – $49.99

Sleeping Beauty Castle – $29.99

Cinderella Castle – $29.99

Many other styles are currently available on the DisneyStore.com website.

What do you think? Comment and let us know!