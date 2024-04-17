Search
HomeDisney MerchandiseNew Disney Castle Starbucks Tumblers Coming Soon

New Disney Castle Starbucks Tumblers Coming Soon

Disney MerchandiseDisneylandWalt Disney World

Published on

By Kambrea Pratt
spot_img


Disney and Starbucks are once again teaming up for Disney Castle Starbucks Tumbler, which will be coming soon to Disney parks and DisneyStore.com.

The new design features a geographic print and should be available for both Disneyland and Walt Disney World. It has a release date of April 22, 2024.

Several Starbucks steel water bottles and tumblers are available on Shop Disney. They range in price from $29.99 – $49.99

Here are some that are currently available:

Minnie Mouse Disneyland- $49.99

Minnie Mouse Walt Disney World – $49.99

Disney Partners Geometric Tumbler – $49.99

Sleeping Beauty Castle – $29.99

Cinderella Castle – $29.99

Many other styles are currently available on the DisneyStore.com website. 

What do you think? Comment and let us know!


Pirates & Princesses (PNP) is an independent, opinionated fan-powered news blog that covers Disney and Universal Theme Parks, Themed Entertainment and related Pop Culture from a consumer's point of view. Opinions expressed by our contributors do not necessarily reflect the views of PNP, its editors, affiliates, sponsors or advertisers. PNP is an unofficial news source and has no connection to The Walt Disney Company, NBCUniversal or any other company that we may cover.



Latest articles

Disneyland

Disneyland Cast Members File Petition To Unionize

Disneyland workers have been trying to unionize since February 2024 and have collected enough...
Marvel

Michael Douglas Suggests Hank Pym was to Die in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania?

Michael Douglas didn't have much to do in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, at...
Disney News

Group Sets Up Petition Against Disney’s Proposed DAS Pass Changes

On April 9, 2024, the Walt Disney Company announced changes to their Disability Access...
Disney News

Anaheim City Council Approves First Vote For DisneylandForward Plans

Yesterday Disney got a boost forward with their Disneyland expansion called DisneylandForward after the...

More like this

Disneyland

Disneyland Cast Members File Petition To Unionize

Disneyland workers have been trying to unionize since February 2024 and have collected enough...
Marvel

Michael Douglas Suggests Hank Pym was to Die in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania?

Michael Douglas didn't have much to do in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, at...
Disney News

Group Sets Up Petition Against Disney’s Proposed DAS Pass Changes

On April 9, 2024, the Walt Disney Company announced changes to their Disability Access...

Pirates & Princesses (PNP) is an independent, opinionated fan-powered news blog that covers Disney and Universal Theme Parks, Themed Entertainment and related Pop Culture from a consumer's point of view. Opinions expressed by our contributors do not necessarily reflect the views of PNP, its editors, affiliates, sponsors or advertisers. PNP is an unofficial news source and has no connection to The Walt Disney Company, NBCUniversal or any other company that we may cover.

Pirates & Princesses (TM) is a registered trademark of Clownfish Studios LLC. Contents © 2015-2024 WebReef Media, a subsidiary of Clownfish Studios LLC