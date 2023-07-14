New Disability Pass System at Universal Theme Parks







Universal Orlando Resort and Universal Studios Hollywood have launched a disability pass system for those with disabilities that prevents them from waiting in a standard attraction queue.

This new service will enable guests with disabilities to utilize a new (and probably better) way to access theme park attractions. Also, the process will no longer involve meeting with a team member to utilize this service initially.

The former system for those with apparent and unapparent disabilities involves seeing a team member at an attraction and acquiring a return time via paper. So, guests who can only stand in line for a short time must go to a guest services location to be registered for the attraction assistance pass. This needs to be renewed periodically. Guests receive a card that they can take to attraction entrances. This enables them to get a return time comparable to the attraction’s current posted wait time.

New System for Disability Pass

Universal theme parks will utilize the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES) system. Within this system, guests, when approved, receive an Individual Accessibility Card (IAC) to access the ability to obtain a virtual wait time.

International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards

Only IBCCES can issue the IAC! Neither Universal Orlando Resort nor Universal Studios Hollywood can do this. Also, the IAC does not guarantee entry to an attraction, and any special accommodation or benefits provided are at the sole discretion of that attraction.

The IAC card is good for one year following the registration date. It can be updated/renewed as often as needed. Thus, it serves as a more convenient option due to the fewer times it needs to be updated. Currently, a QR code can be found at guest services at Universal Orlando Resort to register for this. Guests can also visit AccessibilityCard.org.

As seen in the above video and on the website, guests can register for the card online in advance. Individuals requesting the IAC card for themselves must be 18 years or older. Guests must supply a photo, basic identification information, and a statement from a healthcare provider, an Individualized Education Plan (IEP or equivalent), or something similar.

This significantly changes Universal Orlando theme park guests compared to the current accessibility system. This system is used at other theme parks, such as Six Flags. Sources told us that this system will become more commonplace at theme parks nationwide.

On the surface, this should lead to fewer issues with the current attractions assistance pass system at Universal Orlando. Probably more importantly, this should reduce the awkwardness of speaking with a team member about your disability. Some suggest this will also reduce suspected system abuse at Universal theme parks. For more information, Universal Orlando visitors can consult the Universal Orlando Resort website.

