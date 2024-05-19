New Despicable Me Minions Loungefly Pieces Now Available For Preorder

Loungefly has just put some new items up for preorder ahead of their official June 1st release. Minions from “Despicable Me” is one of the collections that is now available. These would be perfect for the release of “Despicable Me 4” on July 3, 2024. Or just for visiting Universal theme parks!
Let’s take a look!
Despicable Me Minions Bob Iridescent Cosplay Mini Backpack – $80
“. Bob the Minion is featured on the front zipper compartment, in shiny gold and blue iridescent detail. His big eyes are framed by silver goggles with clear PVC material over the front to create see-through “lenses.” His applique arms cuddle a plush teddy bear with embroidered details for the eyes, and at the bottom of the backpack, Bob’s realistic-looking boots dangle. On the back, an embossed “Gru” logo appears, blending into the shiny gold iridescent background.”
Despicable Me Minions Cosplay Crossbody Bag – $70
“This bag is made of vegan leather (polyurethane). Bag has an adjustable, removable strap, a vegan leather charm, and sturdy silver-colored metal hardware. Additional features include applique, iridescent, clear PVC, embossed, and printed details.”
Despicable Me Minions Cosplay Accordion Zip Around Wallet- $30
“This wallet is made of vegan leather (polyurethane). Wallet zips closed and has sturdy silver-colored metal hardware. Additional features include printed, embroidered, clear PVC, applique, and iridescent details.”
Despicable Me Minions All-Over Print Nylon Square Mini Backpack- $40
“This backpack is made of nylon. Backpack has padded adjustable shoulder straps, side pockets, and silver-colored metal hardware. Additional features include printed details.”
Despicable Me Minions All-Over Print Nylon Zipper Pouch Wristlet – $20
“This wallet is made of nylon. Wallet zips closed with silver-colored metal hardware. Additional features include printed details.”
Despicable Me Minions 4-Piece Pin Set- $20
“Two of the pins feature Minions, who are up to their shenanigans. A third pin features Bob with his teddy bear, and the fourth one shows Agnes and her unicorn on top of a Minion.”
There is also a Minions refillable journal and pencil case available for preorder.
What do you think? Comment and let us know!
